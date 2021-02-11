Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Opportunities, Global Growth, Industry Analysis with Major Vendors -Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM

Healthcare chatbots market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising internet connectivity and smart device adoption drives the healthcare chatbots market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the healthcare chatbots market are HealthTap, Inc., Anboto, Sensely, Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc., Creative Virtual, Your.MD, Synthetix Ltd., Next IT Corp., CX Company, Inbenta Technologies Inc., eGain, Nuance Communications, Inc. and eCreations.