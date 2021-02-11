Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Opportunities, Global Growth, Industry Analysis with Major Vendors -Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM
Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.00%
Healthcare chatbots market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising internet connectivity and smart device adoption drives the healthcare chatbots market.
Healthcare Chatbots Market Region Segmentation:
- North America Country (United States, Canada)
- South America
- Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
- Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
- Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Segmentation: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market
Split By Component
(Software, Service),
Split By Deployment Model
(On-premise Model, Cloud-based Model),
Split By Application
(Diagnosis & medical aid, Appointment scheduling),
Split By End-User
(Patients, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Others),
Split By Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 IN CHATBOTS IN HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY
The pandemic situation has raised the demand of healthcare systems. Healthcare sector companies are continuously focusing on developing such platforms and applications that help the doctors to minimize the mortality rate of our country. Healthcare companies are continuously works on fulfilling the demands which communities are expecting from them.
In the COVID-19 epidemic, many organizations believed that COVID-19 has provided a new wave of automation. According to a survey, it has been found that 62% companies are planning to accelerate the use of automation in some processes which are previously carried out by doctors. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought tremendous changes in North America. Some of the healthcare companies work on improving the features of the chatbot.
For instance,
- In January 2020, it will be possible to create Quincy, renowned for providing chatbot models that address care-specific use including pre-configured intents and dialogue flows or personalized chatbots to meet your unique needs. As a chatbot platform, Quincy enables healthcare providers to build and deploy HIPAA-compliant, AI-driven, conversational chatbots that help them put more care-related information in the hands of their patients, facilitate self-service, improve workflow, drive better outcomes and reduce costs.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
