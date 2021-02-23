Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Growth, Segments, Industry by Size, Share, Key News and Top Companies Overview to 2028

Healthcare chatbots market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising internet connectivity and smart device adoption drives the healthcare chatbots market.

Healthcare chatbots market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on healthcare chatbots market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the healthcare chatbots market are HealthTap, Inc., Anboto, Sensely, Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc., Creative Virtual, Your.MD, Synthetix Ltd., Next IT Corp., CX Company, Inbenta Technologies Inc., eGain, Nuance Communications, Inc. and eCreations.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Healthcare chatbots market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for healthcare chatbots market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the healthcare chatbots market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN HEALTHCARE CHATBOTS MARKET

Increasing Connectivity and Smart Devices

According to a data, there is increase in the smartphone user worldwide. There was about 1.57 billion smartphone user worldwide in 2014, which was 1.86 billion in 2015, then was 2.1 billion in 2016, in 2017 was 2.32 billion, 2.53 billion in 2018 and is 2.71 in 2019. It is expected that it will be 2.87 billion in 2020. Increase in the smartphone user lead to the increase in the smartphone which lead to the increase in the display market.

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

Split By Component

(Software, Service), Split By Deployment Model

(On-premise Model, Cloud-based Model), Split By Application

(Diagnosis & medical aid, Appointment scheduling), Split By End-User

(Patients, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Others), Split By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 IN CHATBOTS IN HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

The pandemic situation has raised the demand of healthcare systems. Healthcare sector companies are continuously focusing on developing such platforms and applications that help the doctors to minimize the mortality rate of our country. Healthcare companies are continuously works on fulfilling the demands which communities are expecting from them.

In the COVID-19 epidemic, many organizations believed that COVID-19 has provided a new wave of automation. According to a survey, it has been found that 62% companies are planning to accelerate the use of automation in some processes which are previously carried out by doctors. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought tremendous changes in North America. Some of the healthcare companies work on improving the features of the chatbot.

For instance,

In January 2020, it will be possible to create Quincy, renowned for providing chatbot models that address care-specific use including pre-configured intents and dialogue flows or personalized chatbots to meet your unique needs. As a chatbot platform, Quincy enables healthcare providers to build and deploy HIPAA-compliant, AI-driven, conversational chatbots that help them put more care-related information in the hands of their patients, facilitate self-service, improve workflow, drive better outcomes and reduce costs.