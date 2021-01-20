Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Competitive Developments, Leading Players and Their Core Competencies to 2027 |Top Companies –Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot
Healthcare Chatbots market report is a complete report in the market it tells about what the market status in the forecast time of 2020-2027. Healthcare Chatbots Market report incorporates noteworthy information, present market patterns, climate, mechanical advancement, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. It is an expert and a definite report zeroing in on essential and optional drivers, piece of the pie, driving fragments and topographical examination. This Healthcare Chatbots market concentrate likewise investigates the market status, piece of the overall industry, development rate, future patterns, market drivers, openings and difficulties, dangers and section obstructions, deals channels, merchants and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global healthcare chatbots market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 122.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 542.3 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising adoption of smart device and increasing connectivity.
- Current and future of global healthcare chatbots market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Increasing Connectivity and Smart Devices
According to a data, there is increase in the smartphone user worldwide. There was about 1.57 billion smartphone user worldwide in 2014, which was 1.86 billion in 2015, then was 2.1 billion in 2016, in 2017 was 2.32 billion, 2.53 billion in 2018 and is 2.71 in 2019. It is expected that it will be 2.87 billion in 2020. Increase in the smartphone user lead to the increase in the smartphone which lead to the increase in the display market.
Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver
Lack of knowledge for chatbot development will also hamper the market demand
Healthcare Chatbots Market Region Segmentation:
- North America Country (United States, Canada)
- South America
- Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
- Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
- Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Segmentation: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market
Split By Component
(Software, Service),
Split By Deployment Model
(On-premise Model, Cloud-based Model),
Split By Application
(Diagnosis & medical aid, Appointment scheduling),
Split By End-User
(Patients, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Others),
Split By Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
