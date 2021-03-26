Global Healthcare Chatbots Market 2020 Covid 19 Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2027

A credible Global Healthcare Chatbots Market report has been prepared with the detailed market analysis that is performed by a team of industry experts, skilful analysts, dynamic forecasters and knowledgeable researchers. This report is the best source to accomplish unparalleled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into the relevant markets. The market study of the large scale Global Healthcare Chatbots Market report evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. Additionally, businesses can achieve great benefits with this information to come to a decision on their production and marketing strategies.

Global Healthcare Chatbots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 122.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 542.3 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising adoption of smart device and increasing connectivity.

Chatbot which is also known as smartbot, talkbot, bot, IM bot, interactive agent, conversional interface, conversational AI or artificial conversational entity in which chat or conversation is done with the user through messaging, mobile apps, websites etc. This helps the company so that they can interact with the customers and help them to solve their queries. Chatbots allows companies to engross in continuous communication with their customers. Chatbots installed by the companies offer information related to product and brand, which helps the company to increase brand awareness, and inspire customers to sign up for the company’s account.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June, 2018, Bupa entered into a strategic partnership with Babylon to offer artificial intelligence powered health services to its corporate clients. This strategy would help the company to enhance its customer base.

In July, 2017, Baidu acquired Kitt.ai to provide developers a platform for building chatbots based on NLP and AI technology. This would help in the development of the company and also would expand their customer base,

Key Market Competitors: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the healthcare chatbots market are HealthTap, Inc., Anboto, Sensely, Buoy Health, Inc., Infermedica, Babylon, Baidu, Inc., Ada Health GmbH, PACT Care BV, Woebot, GYANT.COM, Inc., Creative Virtual, Your.MD, Synthetix Ltd., Next IT Corp., CX Company, Inbenta Technologies Inc., eGain, Nuance Communications, Inc. and eCreations.

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

Global healthcare chatbots market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, application, end- user and geography.

By Component (Software, Service), Deployment Model (On-premise Model, Cloud-based Model), Application (Diagnosis & medical aid, Appointment scheduling), End-User (Patients, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN HEALTHCARE CHATBOTS MARKET

Increasing Connectivity and Smart Devices

According to a data, there is increase in the smartphone user worldwide. There was about 1.57 billion smartphone user worldwide in 2014, which was 1.86 billion in 2015, then was 2.1 billion in 2016, in 2017 was 2.32 billion, 2.53 billion in 2018 and is 2.71 in 2019. It is expected that it will be 2.87 billion in 2020. Increase in the smartphone user lead to the increase in the smartphone which lead to the increase in the display market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Healthcare Chatbots Market

