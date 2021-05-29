Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market To Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2021-2027||TABLEAU SOFTWARE, MicroStrategy Incorporated., QlikTech International AB, Information Builders

A worldwide Healthcare Business Intelligence market report presents thorough information about the global industry comprising of valuable figures and stats. Moreover, the report contains records starting from the base year (2018) and stretches until the forecast period (2020-2027). This market research report has set a bench-marking example for such a vibrant market that explores several recommendations and practical growth strategies in relation to the market. This business market report covers a wide spectrum of regions and also focuses on key regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Healthcare business intelligence market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 14.66 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.05% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing advanced analytics enhancing old-fashioned business intelligence is driving market growth of healthcare business intelligence market in the anticipated period of 2020 to 2027

The major players covered in the healthcare business intelligence market report are Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TABLEAU SOFTWARE, MicroStrategy Incorporated., QlikTech International AB, Information Builders, Sisense Inc., Yellowfin International Pty Ltd, Board International, Perficient, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Infor., Domo, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

North America dominates the healthcare business intelligence market due to the robust healthcare infrastructure and advanced IT solutions and services

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare business intelligence market is segmented on the basis of component, function, application, deployment, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, the healthcare business intelligence market is segmented into platforms, software, and services.

On the basis of function, the the healthcare business intelligence market is bifurcated into query and reporting, OLAP and visualization, and performance management.

Based on application, the healthcare business intelligence market is fragmented into financial analysis, operational analysis, and clinical analysis. Financial analysis is further sub-segmented into claims processing, revenue cycle management, payment integrity and fraud, waste, & abuse, risk adjustment and risk assessment. Operational analysis is further sub-segmented into supply chain analysis, workforce analysis, and strategic analysis. Clinical analysis is further sub-segmented into quality improvement and clinical benchmarking, clinical decision support, regulatory reporting and compliance, comparative analytics/effectiveness, and precision health.

On the basis of deployment, the healthcare business intelligence market is divided into on-premise model, cloud-based model, and hybrid model.

Based on the end user, the healthcare business intelligence market is segregated into payers, providers, health information exchanges (HIEs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), managed care organizations (MCOs), and third-party administrators (TPAs). Payers are further sub-categorized into private insurance companies, government agencies, employers and private exchanges. Providers are further sub-categorized into hospitals, physician practices, and IDNS, post-acute care organizations, and ambulatory care settings.

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for the healthcare business intelligence is escalating due to the revolutionary advancements as big data implementation and administrations’ initiatives to improve healthcare solutions and germinating pool of patients and their information feed in the database. Additionally, rise in information technology advancements and penetration of cloud services positively affect the healthcare business intelligence market. Furthermore, integration of artificial intelligence extends profitable opportunities to the healthcare business intelligence market players.

Now the question is which are the other regions that healthcare business intelligence market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated North America is expected to dominate because of the robust healthcare infrastructure and advanced IT solutions and services. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period of 2020-2027 because of the focus of various established market players to expand their presence in this particular region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Major Insights of the Report

To describe and forecast the Healthcare Business Intelligence market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Healthcare Business Intelligence market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

