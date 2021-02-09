Global Healthcare BPO Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2027|| Catalent, HCL, Conduent, Invensis, Infinit Healthcare, AGS Health, Inc, Outsource2india

Healthcare BPO market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 420.76 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing regulatory changes in the U.S. with the implementation of PPACA will help in driving the growth of the healthcare BPO market.

Global Healthcare BPO market research report gives most appropriate and specific information to the decision makers in the Healthcare IT industry which saves their time and result in excellent output. The report carefully analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects with respect to several industry aspects. This Healthcare BPO business report explains several market factors such as market estimates and forecasts, entry strategies, opportunity analysis, market positioning, competitive landscape, product positioning, market assessment and viability studies. The best solution is offered with the systematic study of all these parameters that is performed by the experts.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Xerox Corporation

Hinduja Global Solutions

DSM Pharma

Accenture

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Wipro

Genpact

EXLService

Hewlett-Packard

Catalent

HCL

Opportunities in the market

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Global Healthcare BPO Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare BPO market is segmented on the basis of payer service, provider service and pharmaceutical service. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on payer service, the healthcare BPO market is segmented into claims management, integrated front-end services and back-office operations, member management, provider management, care management, product development and business acquisition, billing & accounts management services and HR services.

On the basis of provider service, the healthcare BPO market is segmented into revenue cycle management, patient care and patient enrolment & strategic planning.

Healthcare BPO market has also been segmented based on the pharmaceutical service into manufacturing services, R & D services and non-clinical services.

Healthcare BPO Market Country Level Analysis

Healthcare BPO market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, payer service, provider service and pharmaceutical service as referenced above.

The countries covered in the healthcare BPO market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the healthcare BPO market due to presence of strong reimbursement framework, high public and private healthcare expenditure, and a high percentage of claim record, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to mature pharmaceutical and medical education system, low cost base, and large English-speaking population.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Healthcare BPO Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Healthcare BPO Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Healthcare BPO Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Research Methodology: Global Healthcare BPO Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.

