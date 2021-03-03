Global Healthcare BPO Market Geographical Expansion & Development Status Recorded during 2020-2027 focusing on key players

Healthcare BPO market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 420.76 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing regulatory changes in the U.S. with the implementation of PPACA will help in driving the growth of the healthcare BPO market.

With the global Healthcare BPO market report, business can strategize and take calculated business decisions. The report gives market insights to reduce business risk. Current and upcoming problems in the industry can also be spotted with this report. With this industry analysis report, new sales and profit opportunities can be identified. The market report provides critical information about the market and business landscape. It can tell how the company is perceived by the target customers and clients that the business wants to reach. Healthcare BPO market research report can help to understand how to connect with customers, show how to stack up against the competition, and inform how to plan the next steps.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Xerox Corporation,

Hinduja Global Solutions,

DSM Pharma,

Accenture,

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Wipro

Genpact

EXLService

Hewlett-Packard

Catalent

HCL

Global Healthcare BPO Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare BPO market is segmented on the basis of payer service, provider service and pharmaceutical service. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on payer service, the healthcare BPO market is segmented into claims management, integrated front-end services and back-office operations, member management, provider management, care management, product development and business acquisition, billing & accounts management services and HR services.

On the basis of provider service, the healthcare BPO market is segmented into revenue cycle management, patient care and patient enrolment & strategic planning.

Healthcare BPO market has also been segmented based on the pharmaceutical service into manufacturing services, R & D services and non-clinical services.

North America dominates the healthcare BPO market due to presence of strong reimbursement framework, high public and private healthcare expenditure, and a high percentage of claim record, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to mature pharmaceutical and medical education system, low cost base, and large English-speaking population.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Healthcare BPO Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Healthcare BPO Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Healthcare BPO Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Research Methodology: Global Healthcare BPO Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

