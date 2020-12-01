Global Healthcare Biometrics Market Expert Guide To Boost The Industry In Global Market Share||NEC Corporation, 3M Cogent, Inc., Safran S.A., Crossmatch Technologies, Inc., Impravata, Inc., Suprema

Healthcare biometrics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 19.60% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
The worldwide Healthcare Biometrics market report characterizes CAGR esteem change during the estimate time of 2020-2027 for the market. The market report also contains the drivers and restrictions for the Healthcare Biometrics market that are gotten with the assistance of SWOT investigation, and furthermore shows all the ongoing turns of events, item dispatches, joint endeavors, consolidations and acquisitions by the few central participants and brands with their fundamental organization profiles, that are driving the market. It is the most fitting, normal and honorable statistical surveying report furnished with a dedication and understanding of business needs. Healthcare Biometrics is the most encouraging statistical surveying report which has been organized in the manner foreseen.
Some of the other major players in this market are NEC Corporation, 3M Cogent, Inc., Safran S.A., Crossmatch Technologies, Inc., Impravata, Inc., Suprema, Inc., Lumidigm, ZKteco, Digital Persona, Bioconnect, Thales S.A., Fulcrum biometrics, and M2SYS, LLC among others.
Segmentation :-
By Product Type
(Single Factor Recognition (Fingerprint, Face, Palm, Others), Two factor Recognition, Multi Factor Recognition),
By Application
(Healthcare Record Security, Patient Tracking, Remote Patient Monitoring, Workforce Management, Others),
By End User
(Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Organizations, Research & Academic Institutes),
By Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Rest of the World)
The healthcare biometrics market is very competitive with a large number of players competing to penetrate the market. The market players are using organic and non-organic growth strategies such as product launch, mergers, acquisitions, investments and funding to penetrate the market. Out of all growth strategies used by the players in this market during 2010 to 2016 product launches were most frequent with 73% of the total number of developments. Fujitsu dominates the market with 17.7% market share of the global healthcare biometrics market, owing to their large depth and breadth in the biometric solutions, such as PalmSecure Biolock, PalmSecure ID Match and PalmSecure TrueIdentity.
Main growth factors
Growing huge amount of healthcare data with increasing number of patient pool and growing trend of digitalization is the key factor driving market growth whereas improving quality care offered by healthcare organizations and increasing medical identity theft or healthcare fraud will fuel market growth in coming years. Moreover rising awareness about security systems and increasing demand for infant security in hospitals will propel demand for market. In addition technological advancement such as integration of technologies in healthcare like integration cloud based authentication with biometrics whereas multi model biometrics is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market that will enforce adoption of biometric technology. However high installation cost and lack of skilled professionals are restraining factors whereas risk of data corruption and system malfunction are challenging factors for market
Healthcare Biometrics Market Development and Acquisition in 2019
- In December 2019, a very fruitful acquisition was acknowledged by the biometric devices and services giant Alfu. He took over two companies COLOTRAQ completely and one more (information yet to be disclosed). This merger will emphasize on quality parameters of biometric devices, level of security and surveillance provided implementation of block chain technology and program management solutions. This collaboration helps Alfu to expand its portfolio of biometric solution and deep roots his services in multiple industries.
Insights of the report
- CAGR values in the market for the forecast period
- Key trends in the market place
- Major players and brands
- Drivers and restrains of the market
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2027.
