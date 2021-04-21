Global Healthcare Automation Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Healthcare Automation, which studied Healthcare Automation industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Competition Analysis
Major enterprises in the global market of Healthcare Automation include:
Tecan Group Ltd
Siemens AG
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Accuray Inc.
General Electric Company
Medtronic PLC
Swisslog Holding AG
Stryker Corporation
Danaher Corporation
Worldwide Healthcare Automation Market by Application:
Pharmacies
Research institutes and labs
Home Care
Others
Market Segments by Type
Therapeutic Automation
Lab and Pharmacy Automation
Logistics and Training Automation
Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Healthcare Automation Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Healthcare Automation Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Healthcare Automation Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Healthcare Automation Market in Major Countries
7 North America Healthcare Automation Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Healthcare Automation Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Healthcare Automation Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Healthcare Automation Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Target Audience for this Report
– Healthcare Automation manufacturers
– Healthcare Automation traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Healthcare Automation industry associations
– Product managers, Healthcare Automation industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
– Research & Clinical Laboratories
What Information does this report contain?
The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Healthcare Automation market at the global and regional levels.
The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.
Discussed details about market opportunities.
The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.
The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.
