Global Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Market 2021: Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: HORIBA, Ltd., BD., bioMérieux, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Meridian Bioscience, QIAGEN

Healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 54.57 billion by 2027 growing at the annual growth rate of (CAGR) 8.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major business players and prime market dominators covered in the healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market report are HORIBA, Ltd., BD., bioMérieux, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Meridian Bioscience, QIAGEN, ASP, Fortive, Johnson & Johnson Services, 3M, STERIS plc., Getinge AB., Cantel Medical., Belimed, Trinity Biotech, DiaSorin, OpGen, Accelerate Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad, Luminex Corporation., Quidel Corporation. among other domestic and global players.

Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is witnessing a growth in developing economies in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to factors such as increasing popularity of molecular diagnosis test, surging growth of patient population base and technological development in diagnostic tools and assays will boost the market growth.

Now the question is which are the other regions that healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in European healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market and the market leaders targeting Italy, Spain and Portugal to be their next revenue pockets for 2020. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market.

Insights of Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Study

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2027 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) across Global. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the point of care test market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Global Market Scope and Market Size of Healthcare-associated infection (HAI)

Healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is segmented of the basis of product, pathogens, method of treatment, infections, diagnostic tests, and end use. The growth amongst these sections will help you interpret lean growth segments in the enterprises, and will provide the users a relevant market overview and market penetrations to help them in making strategic decision for the identification of core market demands.

Based on product, the healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is segmented into consumables, and analyzers/instruments.

Based on pathogens, the healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is segmented into viral, bacterial, and fungal. Bifurcations on the basis of treatment are sterilization, chemical, and radiation.

Based on the type of infections, healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is segmented into urinary tract infections, surgical site infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, gastrointestinal infections, respiratory infections and other healthcare-associated infections.

Segmentation on the basis of diagnostics test in the healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market is traditional diagnostics, molecular diagnostics.

Healthcare-associated infection (HAI) market has also been segmented based on the end use into hospitals, clinics, ASCs, others.

Customization Available : Global Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Market

