Global Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Share, Forecast- 2020-2027

Databridgemarketresearch.com added a new study on Global Healthcare Analytics Market Research Review 2020 that has been just made available providing an extensive knowledge and perceptions of the industry. The Global Healthcare Analytics Market research report offers the market insights from the statistics, gathered from the reliable market information such as manufacturers, channel partners, decision makers and regulatory bodies. It outlines segment of the market investigates progression such as drivers, limitations and opportunities that at present strongly affect the market and could impact the market in future, Market share analysis mentioned in this report with a specific end goal to clarify the intensity of rivalry between driving market players working over the globe. It validated primary and secondary research methodology and data sources that are implied to collect key information like market size, trends, revenue and analysis.

The main objective of this Global Healthcare Analytics Market report is to analyze the opportunities, threats and market drivers. Key insights like competitive industry scenario, gross margin analysis, price structure and cost analysis. It correctly calculate the global market share of important sections, regions and businesses. This Global Healthcare Analytics Market research report examines the international market on the business plan based on numerous business verticals.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are IBM, Wipro Limited, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, Inovalon, McKesson Corporation, MEDEANALYTICS, INC., Optum, Inc., Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Verscend Technologies Pvt. Ltd, CitiusTech Inc. Vitreos Health, Ikon Tech IQVIA, and GENERAL ELECTRIC and others

Healthcare analytics is also known as clinical data analytics which is the branch of analysis that offers insights into patient records, hospital management, diagnosis and more providing insights on macro and micro levels. Healthcare analytics helps in providing real-time data that can help in deciding the course of future treatment of the patient.

Analytics can be used in multiple ways in today’s healthcare setting, like:

Operations management

Clinical variability (cost/quality/outcomes) assessment

Patient segmentation

Risk management

Population health

Patient monitoring

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Analytics Market

The Global Healthcare Analytics Market is segmented into five notable segments such as Type, Component, Delivery Model, Application and End User

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into predictive analytics, descriptive analytics and prescriptive analytics.Prescriptive analytics segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018 , McKesson launched Health Mart Atlas, which is the largest network of high-performing community pharmacies dedicated to delivering high quality care with a personal touch

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. The services segment is sub-segmented into support services and business analytics services.Software segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, McKesson acquired RxCrossroads . With this acquisition McKesson has become a partner with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the patients.

On the basis of delivery model, the market is segmented into on-demand and on-premise.On-demand segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, EPSi, Allscripts flagship budgeting, long-range planning, cost accounting and financial decision support platform, announced a partnership with MPA Healthcare Solutions.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into clinical analytics, financial analytics, operational and administrative analytics and population health analytics. The clinical analytics segment is sub-segmented into quality improvement and clinical benchmarking, clinical decision support, regulatory reporting and compliance, comparative analytics/ effectiveness and precision health. The financial analytics segment is sub-segmented into claims processing, revenue cycle management (RCM), payment integrity and fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) and risk adjustment and risk assessment. The operational and administrative analytics segment is sub-segmented into supply chain analytics, workforce analytics, enterprise performance, supply chain analytics, market intelligence, research analytics and strategic analytics. The population health analytics segment is sub-segmented into population risk management, population care management, patient engagement, clinical outcome management and activity-based costing.Population health analytics segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, OptumServe, the federal government health services business of Optum, was recently selected to continue to provide health services to participants in two federal health programs, building on years of successful service to first responders and the U.S. Armed Forces. .

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers and ACOS, HIES, MCOS, and TPAS. The healthcare payers segment is sub-segmented into government agencies, private insurance companies and employers and private exchanges. The healthcare providers segment is sub-segmented into post-acute care organizations, hospitals, physician practices, and IDNS and ambulatory settings.Healthcare Payers segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Cerner began an EHR implementation at the five hospitals and 50 primary and specialty care clinics part of University of Missouri (MU) Health Care in Columbia.



Product Launch:

In 2018, Medtronic plc and its strategic technology partner, IBM Watson Health, announced commercial availability of the Sugar.IQ smart diabetes assistant, a first-of-its-kind intelligent app designed to simplify and improve daily diabetes management

In 2018, SAS for Containers was launched. This will help IBM Watson Health to expand their product portfolio and become a strong market player.

In 2018, ExpressCoverage has been launched by McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds (divisions of McKesson Corporation). This is an integrated eServices platform designed to improve the patient care journey. ExpressCoverage is a new and powerful patient provision platform that will help consumers to connect patients, providers, payers and the life science industry to facilitate patient access and adherence for improved outcomes.

