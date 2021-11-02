Global Healthcare Analytics Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global market for healthcare analytics was valued at USD 11.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 34.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 24.8%.

The healthcare analytics market consists of sales of healthcare analytics and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide healthcare analytics. Analytics is the systematic use of data and related business insights developed through various analytical models such as statistical, cognitive, contextual, predictive, quantitative and other emerging models to initiate fact based decision making for planning, measurement, management and learning. These analytics may be predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive.

The healthcare analytics market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the healthcare analytics market are IBM (International Business Machines Corporation), Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Truven Health Analytics (Private Subsidiary), Cerner Corporation

The Healthcare Analytics market is segmented by type of technology, by application, by component, and by geography.

By Type Of Technology- The healthcare analytics market is segmented by type of technology into

a) Descriptive analytics

b) Predictive analytics

c) Prescriptive analytics

By Application – The healthcare analytics market is segmented by application into

a) Clinical data analytics

b) Administrative & Operational

c) Financial analytics

d) Others

By Component – The healthcare analytics market is segmented by component into

a) Hardware

b) Software

c) Services

The healthcare analytics market report describes and explains the global healthcare analytics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The healthcare analytics report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global healthcare analytics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global healthcare analytics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

