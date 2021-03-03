Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth US$ 14.9 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 11.9%
Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Service Type (Bioanalytical Testing Services, Physical Characterization Services, Method Development And Validation, Raw Material Testing, and Others (Testing Services, Stability Testing, Microbial Testing, and Environmental Monitoring)), By End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies And Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, and Contract Research Organizations), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
The report “Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market, By Service Type (Bioanalytical Testing Services, Physical Characterization Services, Method Development And Validation, Raw Material Testing, and Others (Testing Services, Stability Testing, Microbial Testing, and Environmental Monitoring)), By End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies And Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, and Contract Research Organizations), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global healthcare analytical testing services market is projected to grow from US$ 5.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 14.9billion by 2029. Increasing adoption analytical testing services from pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector is driving the global healthcare analytical testing services market.
Key Highlights:
- On September 13, 2016, Everly Well, Inc launched at-home lab test service is platform provide patient’s samples and receive the results in an easily readable format.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global healthcare analytical testing services market accounted for US$ 5.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
- By service type, the bioanalytical testing services segment is accounted for largest share in the global healthcare analytical testing services market. This is owing to increasing number of drugs in the biopharmaceutical pipeline also growing biopharmaceutical industry across the globe.
- By end-user, the pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies segment is accounted for largest share in the global healthcare analytical testing services market. This is attributed to rising outsourcing of analytical testing services by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to boost profit margins, avoid high capital expenditure, and reduce time required to validate the process and product.
- By region, North America healthcare analytical testing services market is expected to dominate in the global healthcare analytical testing services market, followed by other regions. This is owing to availability of advanced and well developed healthcare infrastructure in countries of the region. Asia Pacific healthcare analytical testing services market is expected to witness significant growth in the global healthcare analytical testing services market in terms of revenue in the near future in 2018.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market”, By Service Type (Bioanalytical Testing Services, Physical Characterization Services, Method Development And Validation, Raw Material Testing, and Others (Testing Services, Stability Testing, Microbial Testing, and Environmental Monitoring)), By End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies And Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, and Contract Research Organizations), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
Links
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Healthcare-Analytical-Testing-Services-565
The prominent player operating in the global healthcare analytical testing services market include Eurofins Scientific SE, WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Almac Group Limited, Everly Well, Inc., Exova Group Limited, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Source BioScience Plc, Anabiotec NV, and Intertek Group plc.
