Global Health Tourism Market Size Key Trends Challenges, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027

According to Data Bridge Market Research the health tourism market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to availability of advanced medical facilities, high cost of treatment in developed countries, health insurance portability and growing demand for high quality of service.

Now the question is which are the regions that health tourism market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated market leaders to target Asia- Pacific developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Health tourism market is becoming more competitive every year with cosmetic treatment currently being the largest market type of treatment for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the health tourism marke

Scope of the Health Tourism Market

Health tourism market on the basis of countries is segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa

All country based analysis of the health tourism market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. By type of treatment the global health tourism market is segmented into cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, dental treatment fertility treatment, cosmetic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, and others.

Health tourism is a term which is used for people who travel across the country so they can receive treatment of some disease whose facility is not accessible in their region. This helps them to get high quality treatment. Large numbers of people are travelling from one country to another because they are able to get treatment at lost cost and can get access to advanced healthcare facilities as well. Different treatments which are accessed by the people include dental treatment, neurological treatment, cardiovascular treatment, and others

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Continued ……!!!

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Fortis Healthcare

Asian Heart Institute

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation

UZ Leuven

SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

Prince Court Medical Centre

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited

BARBADOSIVF

