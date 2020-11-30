 Global Health Tourism Market : Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2027 | Major Players Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Asian Heart Institute and Research Centre Private Limited

Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “ Global Health Tourism Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it. The report can be used to obtain valuable market insights in a commercial way. The information of this Global Health Tourism Market report not only restrains the risks of ambiguity but also assists in taking sound decisions while maintaining the reputation of the firm and its products. This Global Health Tourism Market business document has latest and efficient market insights with which businesses can ponder to enhance their marketing, advertising, promotional and sales strategies.

Global Health Tourism Market Type of Treatment (Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Dental Treatment Fertility Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, and Others), Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Health Tourism Market

The Global Health Tourism Market accounted to USD 64,000.0 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors: Global Health Tourism Market

Some of the major players operating in global health tourism market are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Asian Heart Institute and Research Centre Private Limited, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation, Seoul National University Hospital, UZ Leuven (University Hospitals Leuven), Prince Court Medical Centre, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Infectious Diseases Partners Pte. Ltd., and Barbados Fertility Centre, Samitivej Public Company Limited among others.

Market Definition: Global Health Tourism Market

Health tourism is to travel across different countries for the benefit of medical treatment of the diseases which may not be accessible in the patient’s nation of origin. The treatment might incorporate a wide cluster of therapeutic services. Though, the most frequently profited services include elective surgery, fertility treatment, dental care and cosmetic surgery.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Developments In Technology

Rising Geriatric Population

High Treatment Costs

Emerging Countries

Market Segmentation: Global Health Tourism Market

By type of treatment the global health tourism market is segmented into cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, dental treatment fertility treatment, cosmetic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, and others.

On the basis of geography, global health tourism market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

