Global Health Insurance Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027:DBMR Updates
Market Analysis: Global Health Insurance Market:
Health insurance market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 2,259,670.09 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing cost of healthcare and need for efficient flow of processes without the inconvenience caused due to payment processes will help in driving the growth of the health insurance market.
The major players covered in the health insurance market report are Unitedhealth Group, Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., Aetna Inc., Centene Corporation, Cigna, Allianz Care, Axa, Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A., Bupa, AIA Group Limited, Aviva, BMI Healthcare, Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited, HBF Health Limited, Healthcare International Global Network Ltd., International Medical Group, Inc., Mapfre, Now Health International, Oracle, VHI Group, Vitality Corporate Services Limited among other domestic and global players.
Global Health Insurance Market, By Type (Products, Solutions), Services (Inpatient Treatment, Outpatient Treatment, Medical Assistance, Others), Level of Coverage (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum), Service Providers (Public Health Insurance Providers, Private Health Insurance Providers), Health Insurance Plans (Point of Service (POS), Exclusive Provider Organization (EPOS), Indemnity Health Insurance, Health Savings Account (HSA), Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangements (QSEHRAS), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Others), Demographics (Adults, Minors, Senior Citizens), Coverage Type (Lifetime Coverage, Term Coverage), End User (Corporates, Individuals, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Financial Institutions, E-commerce, Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
Increased cost of healthcare services coupled with high prevalence of lifestyle diseases as compared to the earlier years will likely to accelerate the growth of the health insurance market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, governments across the globe are taking initiatives in funding health insurance sector on different scales will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the health insurance market in the above mentioned forecast period.
Key Pointers Covered in the Health Insurance Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Market Installed Base
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Healthcare Outcomes
- Market Cost of Care Analysis
- Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
- Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market Upcoming Applications
- Market Innovators Study
Global Health Insurance Market Scope and Market Size
Health insurance market is segmented on the basis of type, services, level of coverage, service providers, health insurance plans, demographics, coverage type, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- Based on type, the health insurance market is segmented into products and solutions
- On the basis of services, the health insurance market is segmented into inpatient treatment, outpatient treatment, medical assistance, others
- Based on level of coverage, the health insurance market is segmented into bronze, silver, gold and platinum
- On the basis of service providers, the health insurance market is segmented into public health insurance providers, private health insurance providers
- Based on health insurance plans, the health insurance market is segmented into point of service (POS), exclusive provider organization (EPOS), indemnity health insurance, health savings account (HSA), qualified small employer health reimbursement arrangements (QSEHRAS), preferred provider organization (PPO), health maintenance organization (HMO), others
- On the basis of demographics, the health insurance market is segmented into adults, minors and senior citizens
- Based on coverage type, the health insurance market is segmented into lifetime coverage and term coverage
- Health Insurance market has also been segmented based on the end user into corporates, individuals and others
- Based on distribution channel, the health insurance market is segmented into direct sales, financial institutions, e-commerce, hospitals, clinics and others
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
- Definition and forecast parameters
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
- Business trends
- Regional trends
- Product trends
- End-use trends
Chapter 3: Health Insurance Market Industry Insights
- Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape
- Vendor matrix
- Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Health Insurance Market, By Region
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 5: Company Profile
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product Landscape
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
Competitive Landscape and Health Insurance Market Share Analysis
Health insurance market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to health Insurance market.
