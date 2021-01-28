Global Head-Up Display Market Share to Hit USD 18.46 Billion by 2030, at 25.13% CAGR

Product Overview

Head-Up Display is a computerized system that displays information on the screen in the vicinity of the viewer on the screen or through a distinct display. The HUD systems project data, images, and information support to the driver in such a way that the viewer can view both the outside world and the information concurrently. Primarily, HUD displays were widely deployed in the aviation industry seeking deployment specifically in military aircraft. Subsequently, HUD displays were mounted on civilian aircraft using a secondary screen. In recent times, the HUD system has found applications in dynamic application areas, including automotive windscreens, motorcycle helmets, etc. Various luxury car manufacturers are incorporating HUD displays in their premium models since they ensure a safer driving experience and are anticipated to observe standardization in the coming years. The automobile sector is expected to be the major contributor to the HUD market.

Global Head-Up Display Market to surpass USD 18.46 billion by 2030 from USD 1.96 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 25.13% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30.

The head-up display market is expected to witness growth during the forecasted period owing to its mounting demand from the automobile industry and proliferating growth opportunities from the wearables vertical. Automotive manufacturers are working towards the development of HUD system design and its capability to deploy in basic & mid-segment cars. Besides, head-up displays are installed in various gaming applications along with augmented reality technology which is accelerating the growth of the global market.

Conventional HUD segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Head-Up Display Market is segmented by product type into Conventional HUD and AR-Based HUD. THE conventional HUD segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. Windshield-projected HUD type is an advanced form of technology that is anticipated to lead the conventional HUD display market. With the significant rise in the models of luxury car variants and mid-variant vehicles equipped with HUD, the consumer’s desire to pay for safety functions has increased the demand for the windshield HUD over the forecast period.

Aviation segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Head-Up Display Market is divided by end-user into Aviation and Automobile. The aviation segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 and will play a significant role in the growth of the HUD market. HUD system is used to exhibit primary information to the pilot and is a chief value-added technology in the aviation sector. HUD systems are also used by commercial aircraft as they enable the pilot to receive crucial information on the screen itself.

Drivers

Advancement in technologies

Rise in the variety of connected features coupled with safety elements offers superior convenience, entertainment, and comfort in passenger cars which is driving the demand for connected vehicles. HUDs are an essential part of connected vehicles. An increase in the time spent inside a car because of traffic congestions has upsurged the demand for in-car-connected features. Connected cars enhance the driving experience by communicating road infrastructure and traffic signals and allows the driver to reach the destination safely in a cost-efficient manner. HUDS is one of the critical technologies as with persistent research & development the world is moving towards embracing autonomous vehicles where HUDS ensures reducing driver distraction and a safer mobility experience.

High-performance driving

Head-up displays are display units that allow users to view from a focused angle of their own. The information is displayed on the front glass of the vehicle/aircraft and enduringly fits it into the driver’s field of vision. As these displays fit into the driver’s field of vision, there are very low chances of accidents occurring due to increased safety with all attention to the traffic. HUDs improve safety and navigation in the vehicles and enhances the customer experience.

Restraint

Requirement of superior power, luminance, and brightness

Advanced HUD system requires high brightness along with a high-resolution color display, high level of luminance, and a large field-of-view (FOV) display which enables the driver to view projected images on the windshield. Resolution, brightness, luminance, and power efficiency are the key restraining factors of the existing HUD technology. Power consumption is also anticipated to impede the growth of the HUD system market, as the projected images are shown in the wide area of the windshield

Global Head-Up Display Market: Regions

Global Head-Up Display Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global Head-Up Display Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 attributed to the factors such as large customer base, rising awareness about active safety systems in aircraft and automobile manufacturing business, high disposable income of the populace escalates the demand for premium cars equipped with HUD systems. Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness a high growth rate in the HUD systems market due to the rising adoption of the latest technologies and increasing market players in the region.

