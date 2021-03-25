Global Head Lice Treatment Market Detailed Analysis Of Current And Future Industry Figures To 2026 | Major Giants –Eli Lilly and Compan, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Global head lice treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and untapped emerging economies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

The wide ranging Head Lice Treatment market report contains market insights and analysis for pharmaceutical industry which are backed up by SWOT analysis. It is an authentic tool used in market analysis on which businesses can trust confidently. The precise and state-of-the-art information provided via this report helps businesses get aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their point of view about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market. Head Lice Treatment market research report comprises of details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global head lice treatment market are Arbor Pharmaceuticals, ICB PHARMA, Merck & Co., Inc, Eli Lilly and Compan, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, ParaPRO LLC, Medtech, Mylan N.V., Encube Ethicals, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Perrigo Company plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Hatchtech, Alliance Pharmaceuticals, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and others.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of head lice and vulnerable pediatrics population is propelling the growth of this market

New launches and emerging new markets is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Alliance Pharmaceuticals Ltd has acquired worldwide rights for Vamousse, head lice product from TyraTech Inc for USD 17.5 million. With this acquisition, will represents third major international growth brand and expected to enhance the revenue from the sales of Vamousse.

In September 2015, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd entered into a licensed agreement with Hatchtech for Xeglyze Lotion, metalloproteases inhibitor for the treatment of head lice. Under the deal terms, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ltd gained exclusive rights to commercialize Xeglyze United States, Canada, India, Russia and the CIS, Australia, New Zealand and Venezuela. Hatchtech received an upfront payment of USD 10.00mm and up to USD 50.00 mm for commercial milestones.

Key points for analysis

To get a comprehensive overview of the Head Lice Treatment market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Head Lice Treatment is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Segmentation: Global Head Lice Treatment Market

By Type

Pediculosis Capitis

Pediculosis Corporis

Pediculosis Pubis

By Medication Type

OTC Products

Prescription Medications

By Formulation

Lotion

Oil

Shampoo

Others

By Drugs

Ivermectin

Spinosad

Permethrin

Pyrethrin

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

