Global Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis Drug Market­ Research Report 2019-2026 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications||AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sanofi, Merck KGaA, Lannett, Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc

The key market players in the global Hashimoto’s thyroiditis drug market are ALLERGAN, Mylan N.V., ACELLA PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC, AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sanofi, Merck KGaA, Lannett, Novartis AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Akrimax Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, LLOYD, Inc, LUPIN, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, WOCKHARDT, JEROME STEVENS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC, and others.
Key Developments in the Market
- In February 2019, IBSA Institut Biochimique SA received FDA approval for Tirosint-SOL (levothyroxine sodium) oral solution for the treatment of hypothyroidism and pituitary thyrotropin suppression. It is the first liquid levothyroxine solution approved by the FDA and indicated for patients of all ages
- In December 2018, GE Healthcare received the FDA approval for Omnipaque drug which is a generic version of lohexol and can be used for the treatment of hypothyroidism including Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. The route of administration is Intrathecal and it is absorbed from cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) into the bloodstream
Market Drivers
- High prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as Grave’s disease and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is driving the market growth
- Rising investment in the research & development of treatments for Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is expected to drive the market growth
- Various national health programs related to thyroid disease that raise awareness regarding such diseases further boosts the growth of this market.
- Sedentary lifestyle of people can also drive the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- Stringent regulation of food and drug administration regarding medication of Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis can hinder the market growth
- The treatment associated with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis are very long which can also hamper the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis Drug Market
Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis Drug Market By Product Type
- Armour Thyroid
- Synthetic Thyroid
Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis Drug Market By Diagnosis Type
- Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone Test
- Anti-thyroid Antibodies Tests
- Others
Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis Drug Market By Treatment Type
- Medication
- Hormone Replacement Therapy
- Others
Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis Drug Market By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Others
Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis Drug Market By Distribution Channel
- Online Pharmacy
- Direct Tenders
- Retailers
- Others
Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis Drug Market By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis Drug Market By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
