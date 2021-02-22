Global Hand Sanitizers Market is expected to reach US$ 1990.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Increasing Demand for Limiting Viral Diseases, says Absolute Markets Insights

Micro-organisms have been present across various parts and bodies across the environment. Some of the micro-organisms have positive characteristics for humans while there is also presence of micro-organisms that can affect the human body in a negative sense. The human body then has to use the immune system in order to overcome the effects of these micro-organisms. Some of the notable sources for the micro-organisms to enter the human body included food, water, and through the human skin. These micro-organisms can be of the virus, bacteria and other biotic substances. The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has also been a virus-based disease that has been observed to be affecting the respiratory system of humans by passing on them through their skin and the hands. The human hands have been observed to hold from 10000 to around 10 million bacteria. This makes the hands as the major focus area for healthcare organizations for limiting the expansion of the pandemic. Regulatory authorities such as the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health ministries of various countries have advised the use of hand sanitizers for cleaning hands across the world.

The use of cleaning components is observed to be the major factor for prevention of the viral diseases across the world. During instances when people are not able to utilize soap and water for cleaning their hands, they require an optimized way for the same. Sanitizers utilize key chemical components that help users to clean their hands without the use of water as a cleaning component. This helps users to clean and disinfect their hands even when they are travelling. Thus, hand sanitizers have become a major component in limiting the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global hand sanitizers market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of hand sanitizers market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the bottles segment is observed to have a significant share of the market. The ease in the handling of the product for the user and the portable capabilities are helping the market growth.

On the basis of sanitizer type, the gel based products are expected to hold the major share in the market. This is primarily due to the enhanced characteristics of the outcomes when using gels as the base as compared to other product types.

As far as geography is concerned, North America accounted for the maximum share in the global hand sanitizers market in 2018. This can be attributed to the higher awareness amongst the population and manufacturer presence in the region.

Some of the players operating in the hand sanitizers market are 3M, Edgewell Personal Care, EO Products, GOJO Industries, Inc, Karium LTD., Reckitt Benckiser, The Himalaya Drug Company, Vi-Jon, Inc., amongst others.

Hand Sanitizers Market:

By Product Type

Bottles

Small

Medium

Large

Dispensers

Wall Mounted

Counter Mounted

Canisters

Kits

Others

By Sanitizer Type

Gel

Foam

Wipes

By Sanitizer Base

Alcohol

Non-Alcohol

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

