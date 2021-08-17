Global Hand Sanitizers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global hand sanitizers market is expected grow from $2.59 billion in 2020 to $2.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.4%. The decline in the market is mainly due to the companies decreasing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The hand sanitizer market is expected to reach $5.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20%.

The hand sanitizer market consists of sales of sanitizers and their related service. Sanitizers are substances or liquid used for cleaning objects in order to get rid of harmful microorganisms including bacteria and are based on toxic chemicals such as iodine, chlorine, phenol, and quaternary ammonium compounds. These are products that combine disinfectant and detergent and are used to remove dirt, reduce or kill bacteria, and dissolve grease from surface to at least 99.9%. Sanitizers used in many places including airports, hotels & restaurants, hospitals, and other places for cleaning and protects against contamination

The hand sanitizers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the hand sanitizers market are Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Himalaya Drug Company, Procter and Gamble, Gojo Industry Inc., Henkel Corporation, Unilever, Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Chattem Inc., Best Sanitizers Inc., and Kutol Products Company

The global hand sanitizers market is segmented –

1) By Type: Quartenary Ammonium Compounds Based, Alcohol Based, Tridosan Based, Others

2) By Product: Gel, Foam, Liquid, Others

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Store, Pharmacy Store, Departmental Store, Others

4) By End Use: Hospitals, Restaurants, Schools, Household Purpose, Others

The hand sanitizers market report describes and explains the global hand sanitizers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The hand sanitizers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global hand sanitizers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global hand sanitizers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

