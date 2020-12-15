Global Hand Sanitizer Market was Valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 17.0% during 2020–2025

The global hand sanitizer market was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2020 – 2025. Social media and online advertisements are extensively making people exposed to the data pertaining to the adoption of healthy lifestyles along with cleansers. The social media plays pivotal role pertaining to the use of hand sanitizers among the consumers and is thereby significantly contributing towards the growth of the global hand sanitizers market.

Key players in the hand sanitizers market are rapidly accentuating efforts in order to fulfil the demand of these products such as Hindustan Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser and are thus stimulating consumers to maintain basic hand hygiene by adhering to various initiatives and spreading awareness. The key players are including natural and organic ingredients in the manufacturing of hand sanitizers to eradicate the restraints of this product.

The hypermarket & supermarket are anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2025 in the global hand sanitizer market

Based on distribution channel, the global hand sanitizer market is categorized into specialty store, hypermarket & supermarket, online, and drugs store. Of all distribution channel, hypermarket & supermarket are anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2025 as this channel provides quick access to the hand sanitizers as compared to the purchase of this product through online channel.

Geographically, North America is the largest hand sanitizer market in 2019 and is further anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2025. The growth of this product in this region is attributed towards wider accessibility of hand sanitizers along with rapid prevalence of online and offline distribution channels to the meet the demand of the product along with massive outburst of coronavirus.

Geographically, the hand sanitizer market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Some of the major players operating in the global hand sanitizer market are Henkel AG & Company, Procter & Gamble, GOJO Industries, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Best Sanitizers, Inc., Unilever, Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Kutol, The Himalaya Drug Company, and Chattem Inc.

