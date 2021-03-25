Global Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Growth, Opportunity (2021-2026)

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Hand Sanitizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global hand sanitizer market size reached around US$ 4.20 Billion in 2020. Hand sanitizer refers to a gel, foam, or liquid antiseptic formulation that is applied to disinfect hands. It contains isopropyl alcohol, ethyl alcohol, and other ingredients like thickening agents and fragrances. It may also include humectants that preserve the natural oil on the skin and maintain the moisture. The application of hand sanitizer helps in killing disease-causing germs and viruses, thereby preventing their transmission and averting diseases. They have gained traction in recent years as they are convenient to use and time-efficient than washing hands with soap. Nowadays, hand sanitizers are available in user-friendly packaging formats like pocket-size squeeze bottles, tubes, sprays, and pumps.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Trends:

One of the major growth-inducing factors for the market is the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the beginning of 2020 across the globe. Due to their convenience and effectiveness, the sales of hand sanitizers witnessed a sudden surge. Moreover, several workplaces, markets, schools, healthcare clinics and hospitals increased the usage of sanitizers to improve overall hygiene. This led to the shortage of hand sanitizers in most countries, thereby creating pressure on the manufacturers. As a result, several governments implemented favorable initiatives to meet the supply-demand gap. For instance, the Government of India fixed the prices of sanitizes and confirmed its equitable distribution. Furthermore, several manufacturers are introducing touchless and smart dispensers and focusing on the production of natural and environment-friendly product variants, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. However, the market is projected to decline once the surge in demand stabilizes over the next few years, reaching a value of US$ 3.50 Billion by 2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

Based on the product form, the market has been segregated into foam, spray, gel, liquid, and others.

On the basis of the product type, the market has been bifurcated into alcohol-based and non-alcohol-based sanitizers.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been divided into pharmacy stores, online stores, departmental stores, and others.

On the basis of the end use, the report cover restaurants, schools, household purposes, hospitals, and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America (Canada and the United States), Asia Pacific (India, South Korea, China, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, and Others), the Middle East and Africa, Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Others), and Europe (the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, and Others).

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, with some of the key players being Procter and Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Himalaya Drug Company, Kutol Products Company, Inc., 3M Company, Unilever NV/PLC, Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Gojo Industry Inc., and Chattem Inc.

