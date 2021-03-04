Global Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during forecast period 2016-26

Hand sanitizer is a solvent that is commonly used to decrease infectious agents on the hands. Formulations of the form based on alcohol are preferred to handwashing with soap and water in most healthcare circumstances. It is generally more efficient in killing microorganisms and tolerated better than soap and water

Hand washing should still be done where waste can be seen or after the toilet is used. There’s no suggestion for the general use of non-alcohol based models. Evidence to support the use of hand sanitizer over hand washing is poor outside of the health care environment. They come as oils, gels, and foams.

Growth drivers

Corona virus outbreak

Due to corona virus it has been advised by health authorities to wash regularly. While using hand sanitizer is a quick way to slow and prevent the spread of viruses. Warning over coronavirus has created a shortage of hand sanitizers. It is the major growth driver for the global hand sanitizer market.

Increasing health awareness among people worldwide

Due to increased awareness hand sanitizer can be noticed everywhere these days in offices, airports, malls, and most public bathrooms. The portable bottles of small size have become a must-have for ordinary people to carry in their purses, bags, or cars. Since hand sanitizer made its commercial debut in the early 1990s, there has also been a constant debate on whether it is entirely safe and healthy to use. But awareness among people to have a hygienic lifestyle has propelled the demand for the hand sanitizers.

Competitive Landscape

The companies that hold the majority share of Hand Sanitizer Market are The Himalaya Drug Company, Unilever Plc. Best Sanitizers Inc, 3M Company, Henkel corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Purell, Chattem Inc., GOJO Industries, Kutol Products Company, • Bath & Body Works, LLC, Best Sanitizers, Inc, Deb Group Ltd., Henkel Group, Kimberly-Clark Corporation., Medline Industries, Inc., Dial Corporation and Other Prominent Players.

Recent Development

March, 2020: Honeywell, 3M, and GE Ramp Up Effort to Produce Hospital Supplies in Coronavirus Fight.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By type, form, distribution channel, end-use with Region Key Players The Himalaya Drug Company, Unilever Plc. Best Sanitizers Inc, 3M Company, Henkel corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Purell, Chattem Inc., GOJO Industries, Kutol Products Company, Bath & Body Works, LLC, Best Sanitizers, Inc, Deb Group Ltd., Henkel Group, Kimberly-Clark Corporation., Medline Industries, Inc., Dial Corporation and other prominent players.

By Type

Alcoholic (Chlorine, Iodine)

Quaternary Ammonia

Triclosan

By Form

Foam sanitizers

Gel sanitizers

Wipes

Spray sanitizers

Others (Liquid, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Others (retail stores, grocery stores, etc.)

By End-Use

Hospitals

Restaurants

Educational Institutions

Household

Shopping Malls

Movie Theatres

Others (Corporates, Government & Military, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

