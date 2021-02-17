Global Hand Hygiene Market is expected to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2026 from USD 2.17 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 22.6 %

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Hand Hygiene Market is expected to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2026 from USD 2.17 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 22.6 % during the projected period. Rising health concerns and the mounting popularity of hand wash and sanitizer products are expected to boost the overall hand hygiene market over the forecast period. An increasing number of extremely infectious diseases such as Ebola, H1N1 as well as COVID-19, and many others have caused in generating awareness regarding the benefits of health hygiene aspects. The eruption of a global pandemic COVID-19 has led to significant demand for hand hygiene products. More and more players are now interested in entering this market due to tremendous opportunities assuring ROI. The manufacturers promote awareness by celebrity endorsements, promotional activities, and various health-associated movements to ensure alertness among people about the essentials of proper handwashing practices. Innovative packaging and distribution networks of liquid hand wash and hand sanitizer have given a much-needed boost to the market.

Hand hygiene products include hand sanitizers, soaps, hand washes, and many more. Hand wash and hand sanitizers are more pertinent in the market due to their ease of use, convenient availability, and effectiveness in killing harmful bacteria. Liquid hand wash is a mix of fragrance, water, triclosan, detergent, and moisturizers, which serve as a germ guard and keep away from infections. In contrast, hand sanitizers contain a high amount of alcohol, which kills 99% of germs after rubbing it on hands.

Growth Drivers

Rising awareness towards hand cleanliness

Hand hygiene has gained utmost importance to restrict the prevalence of COVID-19 and other diseases. It has become the most vital component of personal care, thereby triggering a high demand for hand sanitizers. Besides, the government and health organizations also recommend adopting the practice of using hand care products in daily lives to avoid health issues. For instance, the WHO and FDA have undertaken many initiatives to make people aware of hand hygiene and the risks of not maintaining hygiene.

The rising influence of social media

Social media has increasingly helped raise awareness about hygiene and hygiene-related products among people. The commercials and social media content make people more exposed to data regarding cleansers and fit lifestyles. Leading FMCG companies such as Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Hindustan Unilever deploy social media extensively to spread awareness among consumers regarding hand hygiene while promoting their products.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in this market are Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter and Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, GOJO Industries, Inc., Henkel AG and Company, Unilever, Vi-Jon, Chattem, Inc., Best Sanitizers, Inc., Kutol and others.

Recent Development

On April 2nd 2020, Clensta International, a leading biotechnology company, launches the Clensta Instant Hand Hygiene Solution-an advance formula for hand sanitization. The novel product offers instant 99.9% germ protection with antimicrobial and antiseptic properties that will establish the new product as a quick solution for all-round protection and freshness.

On February 20th 2020, Procter & Gamble launches a new cleaning brand Microban 24-a line of surface antibacterial cleaning products which kill bacteria for 24 hours. Microban 24 comes in the forms of sanitizing spray, cleanser and bathroom cleaner.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Product Type, By End-User, By Distribution Channel and By Region. Key Players Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter and Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, GOJO Industries, Inc., Henkel AG and Company, Unilever, Vi-Jon, Chattem, Inc., Best Sanitizers, Inc., Kutol and others.

By Product Type

Soaps

Hand Wash

Hand Sanitizers

Lotion & Creams

Others

By End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Educational Institutions

Hotels & Restaurants

Hospitals & Health Centers

Corporate Offices and others

Industrial

By Distribution Channels

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Hand Hygiene Market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Hand Hygiene Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and project the Global Hand Hygiene Market based on the Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel and Region.

To examine competitive developments in product type, distribution channel and diverse end user within the Global Hand Hygiene Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, their strategic profiles, and market shares.

