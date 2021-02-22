Global Hand Hygiene Market is expected to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2026 from USD 2.17 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 22.6 % during the projected period

The Global Hand Hygiene Market is expected to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2026 from USD 2.17 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 22.6 % during the projected period. Rising health concerns and the mounting popularity of the hand wash and sanitizer products are expected to boost the overall hand hygiene market over the forecast period. An increasing number of extremely infectious diseases such as Ebola, H1N1 as well as COVID-19 and many others have caused in generating awareness regarding benefits of health hygiene aspects. The eruption of a global pandemic COVID-19 has led to significant demand for hand hygiene products. More and more players are now interested in entering this market due to tremendous opportunities assuring ROI. The manufacturers promote awareness by celebrity endorsements, promotional activities, and various health-associated movements to ensure alertness among people about the essentials of proper handwashing practices. Innovative packaging and distribution networks of liquid hand wash and hand sanitizer have given a much-needed boost to the market.

Rising awareness towards hand cleanliness

Hand hygiene has gained utmost importance to restrict the prevalence of COVID-19 and other diseases. It has become the most vital component of personal care, thereby triggering a high demand for hand sanitizers. Besides, the government and health organizations also recommend adopting the practice of using hand care products in daily lives to avoid health issues. For instance, the WHO and FDA have undertaken many initiatives to make people aware of hand hygiene and the risks of not maintaining hygiene.

The rising influence of social media

Social media has increasingly helped raise awareness about hygiene and hygiene-related products among people. The commercials and social media content make people more exposed to data regarding cleansers and fit lifestyles. Leading FMCG companies such as Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Hindustan Unilever deploy social media extensively to spread awareness among consumers regarding hand hygiene while promoting their products.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in this market are Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter and Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, GOJO Industries, Inc., Henkel AG and Company, Unilever, Vi-Jon, Chattem, Inc., Best Sanitizers, Inc., Kutol and others.

Recent Development

Ø On April 2nd 2020, Clensta International, a leading biotechnology company, launches the Clensta Instant Hand Hygiene Solution-an advance formula for hand sanitization. The novel product offers instant 99.9% germ protection with antimicrobial and antiseptic properties that will establish the new product as a quick solution for all-round protection and freshness.

Ø On February 20th 2020, Procter & Gamble launches a new cleaning brand Microban 24-a line of surface antibacterial cleaning products which kill bacteria for 24 hours. Microban 24 comes in the forms of sanitizing spray, cleanser and bathroom cleaner.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Product Type, By End-User, By Distribution Channel and By Region. Key Players Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter and Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, GOJO Industries, Inc., Henkel AG and Company, Unilever, Vi-Jon, Chattem, Inc., Best Sanitizers, Inc., Kutol and others.

By Product Type

Soaps

Hand Wash

Hand Sanitizers

Lotion & Creams

Others

By End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Educational Institutions

Hotels & Restaurants

Hospitals & Health Centers

Corporate Offices and others

Industrial

By Distribution Channels

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

