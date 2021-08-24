Global Hand Dryers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global hand dryers market is expected grow from $0.75 billion in 2020 to $0.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

The hand dryers market consists of sales of hand dryers and related services. Hand dryers are cost-effective, energy-efficient and eco-friendly devices that are extensively adopted in restaurants, hotels, offices, and malls as a replacement to towel. Hand dryers are electronic machines used for drying hands in public bathrooms that works either by pressing a button or automatically using a sensor. These are highly responsive and are equipped with fast reacting sensors with maximum energy efficiency for instant reaction.

The hand dryers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the hand dryers market areAmerican Dryer, LLC., Dyson Ltd., Electrostar, Excel Dryer Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SPL Ltd., Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., Saniflow Corporation, Taishan Jieda Electrical Co. Ltd., World Dryer Corporation, HOKWANG INDUSTRIES, Palmer Fixture Company, Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd, Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd., Bio JetDrier, Bradley Corporation, TOTO LTD., JVD SAS, Jaquar & Company Pvt Ltd, SAVORTEX, Askon Engineers, Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd., Penson & Co., European Tissue, Warner Howard, The Hygiene Company, Veltia UK, Modun, ALOYCO, Siemens.

The global hand dryers market is segmented –

1) By Product: Jet Air, Hot Air

2) By Operation: Manual On-Automatic Off, Fully Automatic

3) By End-User: Airports, Hotel & Restaurants, Hospitals, Offices, Shopping Malls, Others

The hand dryers market report describes and explains the global hand dryers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The hand dryers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global hand dryers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

The regions covered in the global hand dryers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

