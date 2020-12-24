Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market 2020: Major Key Players – J.M. HUBER CORPORATION, Clariant, LANXESS, Albemarle Corporation, ICL, Nabaltec AG, BASF SE Forecast to 2026

Market Insights

The global business report exhibits significant item advancements and tracks ongoing acquisitions, mergers and research in the business by the key market players. Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market report certainly includes every opportunity, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive scene for the customers. Two of the major tools of market analysis used here are SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. In addition, it combines comprehensive market analysis with specific estimates and predictions to give total research solution, most prominent clearness for key basic choices. This Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market business report also offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin.

Global halogen-free flame retardant is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.24 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.44% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the concerns of the materials utilized and regulations posted by the authorities.

Major Market Players Covered in The Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the halogen-free flame retardant market are J.M. HUBER CORPORATION, Clariant, LANXESS, Albemarle Corporation, ICL, Nabaltec AG, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., Dongying Jingdong Chemical Co. Ltd., Kisuma Chemicals, RTP Company, Amfine Chemical Corporation, Arkema, KPL International Limited, and Axipolymer Incorporation.

Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Scope and Segments

By Application Polyolefin Epoxy Resins Unsaturated Polyesters (UPE) Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Rubber Engineering Thermoplastic (ETP) Styrenics Others

By End-Use Industry Electrical & Electronics Building & Construction Transportation Others



Based on regions, the Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Halogen-Free Flame Retardant market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Halogen-Free Flame Retardant

Chapter 4: Presenting Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Halogen-Free Flame Retardant market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

