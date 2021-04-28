Global Hallucinations and Delusions Treatment Market Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts to 2026 By Major industry Players-GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB S.A

Hallucinations and delusions treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. Unmet need of medical therapies and increasing research and development of newer treatment options for hallucination and delusions are some factors that are expected to drive the market growth.

The persuasive Hallucinations and Delusions Treatment market research report identifies, estimates, and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market. Businesses get an idea about complete background analysis of the pharmaceutical industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. The research and analysis carried out in this marketing report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. Moreover, universal Hallucinations and Delusions Treatment market report puts light on various strategies that are used by key players of the market.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hallucinations and delusions treatment market are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB S.A., Bausch Health, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Mylan N.V., Alkermes, AstraZeneca, H. Lundbeck A/S, Cardinal Health, Autism Speaks Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Mallinckrodt among others.

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of parkinson’s disease and its complications drives the global hallucination and delusions treatment market

Increasing geriatric population that are highly vulnerable for hallucinations and delusions will contribute in market growth

Unmet need of medical treatments for hallucinations and delusions is a potential driver of market growth

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives fuels up the treatment market

Market Restraints

High cost therapies can impede the market growth

Lack of awareness about complications associated with hallucination and delusions obstructs the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U. S. FDA issued a positive statement on Benefit-risk profile of Nuplazid (pimavanserin), a drug that is used for treatment of hallucination and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PDP). This statement was based on a post marketing surveillance review of the drug. This positive statement resurrected the marketing of Nuplazid

In June 2018, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. received the U. S. FDA approval for a new formulation of Nuplazid (pimavanserin). Previously, nuplazid was recommended as two 17mg tablets. The new formulation is a 34 mg capsule single dose unit. This new dosage form of Nuplazid will reduce the pill burden maintaining the patient compliance

Report opportunities

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Hallucinations and Delusions Treatment Market Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Hallucinations and Delusions Treatment market. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Hallucinations and Delusions Treatment Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Hallucinations and Delusions Treatment market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Segmentation: Global Hallucinations and Delusions Treatment Market

By Types of Delusions

Erotomanic

Somatic

Persecutory

Others

By Types of Hallucinations

Visual

Auditory

Olfactory

Others

By Treatment

Conventional Antipsychotics

Atypical Antipsychotics

Other Medications

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

