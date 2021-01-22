Global Hair Removal Device Market: The 2020-2030 Market and Growth Factor Outlook | Alma Lasers, Ltd., Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Fotona d.d, Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, lynton lasers ltd, etc.

The report “ Global Hair Removal Device Market, by Product Type (Energy Based Devices, Laser Based Devices, and Intense Pulse Light Devices), by End-User (Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″. The hair removal device market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.0 billion in 2019 to US$ 2.4 billion by 2029. The global hair removal device market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing beauty consciousness among individuals across the globe, coupled with hair removal devices halts the growth of hair for years or months reducing requirement for repetitive treatments after complete procedure.

Increasing demand for hair removal devices in beauty clinics and dermatology clinics is in turn is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for new as well as existing players to gain competitive edge.

Key Highlights:

In 1 February 2019, Alma Lasers, Ltd the Israel based company, launched “Soprano Titaniuma new hair removal device.

In March 2014, Cutera, Inc. launched “Excel HR” a hair removal laser system, which has feature of dual wavelength.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global market accounted for US$ 1.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

By product type, the laser based devices segment accounted for major revenue share in 2019. Widely used for removal of hair targeting the melanin stored in the hair follicles in order to destroy the hair matrix to enable permanent hair removal is factor expected to support growth of this segment over the forecast period.

By End-User, the dermatology clinics segment holds for major revenue share in 2019. Increasing adoption of hair removal devices which are used in skin treatment and anti-ageing skin rejuvenation treatment is in turn expected to boost growth of the segment over the forecast period.

By region, North America hair removal device market accounted for major revenue share of the global hair removal device market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing inclination of individuals towards hairless body fashion in U.S. is other factor expected to support growth of the hair removal device market in the region over the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Hair Removal Device Market, by Product Type (Energy Based Devices, Laser Based Devices, and Intense Pulse Light Devices), by End-User (Dermatology Clinics and Beauty Clinics), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global hair removal device market includes Alma Lasers, Ltd., Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Fotona d.d, Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, lynton lasers ltd, Sciton, Inc.., Solta Medical, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Strata Skin Sciences Inc., and Venus Concept Canada Corp.

