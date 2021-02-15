Global Hair Care Market || keyplayers Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Procter & Gamble Co., L’Oreal SA, Revlon Inc., and Beiersdorf AG.

The report “Global Hair Care Market, By Product (Colorant, Hair Spray, Conditioner, Styling Gel, Hair Oil, and Shampoo), By Distribution Channel (Direct Selling, Hypermarket and Retail Chain, Specialty Store, E-commerce, Salon, Pharmacy, and Others (Convenience Stores, TV, etc.)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. Increasing people inclination toward beauty-enhancing products along with increasing cases of baldness is the major driving factor for the growth of the global haircare market. Additionally, growing geriatric population, growing health awareness among the individuals, rising disposable income, growing demand for improved personal care are the factors expected to boost the growth of the global haircare market. In the past few years, the global demand for hair care has significantly grown due to rising pollution levels worldwide. Furthermore, various manufacturers of hair care products have associated their product development strategies based on the needs of customers such as herbal hair products. For instance, Oleum Vera launched a ‘Do-it-yourself Organic Haircare Kit’, which helps consumers to follow customized hair care regimes, with a DIY kit. The easy-to-use kit includes a selection of fresh and natural ingredients and appeals to consumers who want to design their hair care products, such as serum oil treatments or hair masks, by following guided recipes.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Monat Global Corp. a multinational manufacturer and distributor of premium hair care products, expanded its geographic footprint, with its official launch in the U.K, in the wake of its success across the United States and Canada. Using direct sales, the company plans to offer its line of high-end, natural products across Europe.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global haircare market accounted for US$ 98.66 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product, distribution channel, and region.

By Product, the shampoo segment dominated the market studied with a 32.99% share in 2017, followed by the conditioner and colourant segments, which accounted for shares of about 21.89% and 12.47% respectively.

By Distribution Channel, the e-commerce segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.06%, followed by the salon and pharmacy segments, at CAGRs of 4.43% and 4.10% respectively.

By Region, North America market is projected to dominate the global haircare market, owing to increased consumer disposable income and a growing number of product launches. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be an emerging market for hair care, due to the rising focus on personal grooming.

The prominent player operating in the global haircare market includes Shiseido Group, Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Amway Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Procter & Gamble Co., L’Oreal SA, Revlon Inc., and Beiersdorf AG.

