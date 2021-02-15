Global Hafnium Market || keyplayers Fair, Isaac, and Company (FICO), IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc

The report “Global Hafnium Market, By Type (Hafnium Oxide, Hafnium Carbide, and Others (including Hafnium Metal), By Application (Super Alloy, Optical Coating, Nuclear, Plasma Cutting, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. Growing demand for hafnium in the aerospace industry as superalloy and in submarines as nuclear control rods is a major factor driving the growth of the global hafnium market. Additionally, demand for new aircraft is increasing globally, and the aerospace industry endeavours to implement innovative types to increase production cost and time. Thus, in terms of growing fuel efficiency, hafnium superalloys are gaining popularity. Moreover, the growing usage of hafnium oxide in optical coatings is expected to boost the growth of the target market over the forecast period. Hafnium oxide is an effective optical coating material with a high refractive index of low absorption from the near-UV (about 250 nm) to the mid-IR (beyond 12 μm).

In January 2018, AREVA SA, through its subsidiary AREVA NP, sold all of its shares in New NP to a consortium of acquirers, consisting of the EDF group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), and Assystem.

The global hafnium market accounted for US$ XXX million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

By type, other types segment (including hafnium metal) dominated the target market in 2018, and it is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed due to growing application base for various hafnium products is expected to provide numerous opportunities, over the forecast period.

By application, Superalloy application segment has been dominating the target market for many years. Hafnium is commonly alloyed with other metals including iron, titanium, tantalum and niobium.

By region, North America dominated the hafnium market with a share of around 30%, followed by Europe and APAC. Due to the growing demand from the aerospace industry, nuclear application, electronics, hafnium demand has grown rapidly over the past few years and is anticipated to grow with the same pace over the forecast period.

The prominent player operating in the global hafnium market includes Alteryx Inc., Fair, Isaac, and Company (FICO), IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Tibco Software, Micro Strategy Incorporated, Amazon Inc. (AWS), Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.), and QLIK Tech International.

