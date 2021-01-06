Global Hadoop Bigdata Analytics Market: Applications and Regional Insights During the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The report “Global Hadoop Bigdata Analytics Market, By Solution (Data Discovery and Visualization (DDV) and Advanced Analytics (AA)), By End-user (BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. Growing demand for analytics on enterprise and customer produced data by various business organizations is a key factor projected to drive the growth of the global hadoop big data analytics market. Rising digitalization, the number of data repositories with historic and current data, and accessibility of huge databases across various industrial sectors are factors propelling demand for big data analytics. Also, owing to its capability to handle a huge volume of structured and unstructured data is expected to boost the growth of the target market over the forecast period. Moreover, the convergence of big data and internet of things (IoT) among various organizations is stimulating the potential growth of the global market. The growing proliferation of IoT in various devices such as sensors is creating a huge amount of data, thus the advent of analytics is witnessed in the global market.

Key Highlights:

In October 2019 – Alteryx, Inc. declared that it had acquired Feature Labs, a data science software company launched out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). It automates feature engineering for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications. The acquisition of Feature Labs will allow Alteryx to help organizations authorize every data worker to fill the data science and machine learning talent gap.

On October 2019 – SAS collaborated with Red Hat which combines market-leading analytics with the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform in Red Hat OpenShift. Thus, helping to fasten customer adoption of analytics across the hybrid cloud.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global hadoop big data analytics market accounted for US$ 14.63 Billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on solution, end-user, and region.

By Solution, advanced analytics (AA) segment is dominating the global market owing to rising demand for analytics solutions to analyze large data sets on distributed computing environments. This provides a cost-effective and scalable solution which is expected to drive the growth of the segment in the target market.

By End-user, BFSI segment is projected to add high revenue growth in the target market primarily due to a large number of data sets shared over a network shared daily. Whereas organizations are focusing towards growing operational efficiency of business processes.

By Region, North America market is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period, followed by the market in the Asia Pacific. North American have robust IT infrastructure and thus developing technologies are easily integrated and adopted across top tier organizations in this region. This is a key factor anticipated to propel the growth of the global market in North America shortly.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Hadoop Bigdata Analytics Market”, By Solution (Data Discovery and Visualization (DDV) and Advanced Analytics (AA)), By End-user (BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global hadoop big data analytics market includes Alteryx Inc., Fair, Isaac, and Company (FICO), IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Tibco Software, Micro Strategy Incorporated, Amazon Inc. (AWS), Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.), and QLIK Tech International.

