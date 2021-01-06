Global Gypsum Board Market: trend, size, demand, forecast, key players: American Gypsum, USG Corporation (KNAUF), Beijing New Building Material Public Limited Company (BNBM Group), etc.

The report “Global Gypsum Board Market, By Type (Wall Board, Ceiling Board, and Pre-Decorated Board), By Thickness (1 ½-inch, 2 5/8-inch, and 3 Other Thicknesses), By Application (Residential Sector, Institutional Sector, Industrial Sector, and Commercial Sector), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. Increasing development in the construction sector, wherein gypsum boards are adopted as significant building materials is the major factor driving the growth of the global gypsum board market. The housing authorities of Hong Kong have launched several measures to push-start the construction of low-cost housing. The authorities have projected capital expenditure of HKD 23,923 million in construction, in its proposed budget for 2018-19, i.e., 7% higher than the budget allotted for the fiscal year 2017, to the construct more affordable apartments. Gypsum boards are easy to install, economical, offer sound dampening properties. Hence, can eagerly replace other materials used in construction, such as bricks, wood, plywood and others. This is projected to accelerate demand for the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, players involved in the construction of industrial, residential institutional, and commercial sectors are anticipated to boost prospects for the gypsum boards market by opting for these boards while building partition ceilings, walls, and dividing screens systems.

Key Highlights:

In June 2017, Saint-Gobain India Pvt. Ltd – Gyproc Business recently launched Habito, its revolutionary gypsum board.

In June 2018, USG Boral planned to set up plasterboard plant in Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of INR 300 crore, which is its third plant in India.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global gypsum board market accounted for US$ XXX million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on type, thickness, application, and region.

By type, the wallboard segment is projected to hold a significant share in the global market over the forecast period due to the increasing application of wallboard in the construction of offices, shops, and malls.

By thickness, the global market is segmented into 1 ½-inch, 2 5/8-inch, and 3 other thicknesses

By application, the residential sector accounted for the largest share with approximately 48.29% of the market in 2017. It is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period.

By region, North America contributes a major share in terms of revenue in the global market and is projected to witness a moderate growth rate over the forecast period owing to remodelling and restructuring of homes and rapidly growing construction activities in the region.

The prominent player operating in the global gypsum board market includes American Gypsum, USG Corporation (KNAUF), Beijing New Building Material Public Limited Company (BNBM Group), BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd., Continental Building Products, Everest Industries Limited, Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd., Georgia-Pacific, Global Gypsum Board Co. LLC (Gypcore), and Jason Plasterboard (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd.

