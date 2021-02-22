Global Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market || keyplayers Sklar Corporation, Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon US, LLC, KLS Martin Group,and Tetra Surgical.

The report “Global Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market, By Product (Scissors, Forceps, Torcar, Dilator, and Speculum), By Procedure (Laparoscopy, Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy, Dilation and Curettage, Ablation, and Biopsy), By End User (Hospital, Clinic, and Ambulatory Surgery Center), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global gynecology surgical instruments market is projected to grow from US$ 9.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 19.3 billion by 2029. Increasing prevalence of gynecological diseases such as sexually transmitted diseases, uterine fibrosis, associated with female reproductive organs is a key factor driving the global gynecology surgical instruments market. In addition, rising awareness programs and government initiatives to support advanced healthcare facilities and services are major factors propelling growth of the global gynecological surgery instruments market. Increasing demand for the development of advanced instruments and devices can expected to create lucrative opportunities for players in the global gynecology surgical instruments market.

Key Highlights:

In January 2013, for instance, Richard WOLF GmbH has launched the 3.8 mm compact hysteroscope for gynecology.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global gynecology surgical instruments market accounted for US$ 9.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.7 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, procedure, end user, and region.

By product, the forceps segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to owing to increase in the number of gynecological surgeries and the repeated use of forceps in most gynecological surgeries.

By procedure, the laparoscopy segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to the numerous benefits of laparoscopy procedures, including lesser intraoperative & postoperative complications, lesser blood loss, and shorter hospital stays.

By end user, the global hospital segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018. This is attributed to increasing incidence of gynecological diseases, growing government involvement in increasing awareness regarding women’s health issues, and increase in funding and infrastructural development in hospitals.

By region, North America gynecology surgical instruments market accounted for major revenue share of the global gynecology surgical instruments market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing incidence of gynecological diseases, along with increasing adoption of efficient strategies, by players in the target market to strengthen their presence in the region. Europe gynecology surgical instruments market accounted for second-highest market share, in 2018, owing to high adoption of surgical treatments in gynecology. Asia Pacific gynecology surgical instruments market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increased investments in healthcare by private sector and government in the region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market”, By Product (Scissors, Forceps, Torcar, Dilator, and Speculum), By Procedure (Laparoscopy, Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy, Dilation and Curettage, Ablation, and Biopsy), By End-User (Hospital, Clinic, and Ambulatory Surgery Center), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Gynecology-Surgical-Instruments-Market-530

The prominent player operating in the global gynecology surgical instruments market includes KARL STORZ GmbH & Co.KG, Richard WOLF GmbH, Olympus Corporation, CooperSurgical Inc., MedGyn Products, Inc., Sklar Corporation, Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon US, LLC, KLS Martin Group,and Tetra Surgical.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com