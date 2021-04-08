Global Gynaecological Devices Market Share, Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2027 – Top players are Medtronic plc, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cooper Surgical Inc, Stryker Corporation, Hologic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation

High incidence of Gynaecological diseases, rise in the demand for minimally invasive procedures, growth in procedural volume of hysterotomy, laparoscopy and hysterectomy, development of devices to be used for multi purposes such as modular forceps and scissors system are the major key drivers for the growth of the global gynecological devices market. According to the Endometriosis UK, 10% of the population of women worldwide is affected by endometriosis. Each year, a quarter of a million women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer and it is responsible for 140,000 deaths annually. However, stringent regulatory approval procedure to ensure safety of the products and increasing preference for robotic surgeries may restrain the growth of the Global Gynaecological Devices Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Gynaecological Devices Market Report also covers the development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures, marketing strategies followed by top Gynaecological Devices Key players, distributor's analysis, marketing channels, potential buyers and development history. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions.

Geographically, this report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Gynaecological Devices Market.

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are

Medtronic plc

Richard Wolf GmbH

Cooper Surgical Inc

Stryker Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH& Co. KG

Ethicon

Richard WOLF GmbH

Olympus Corporation

Segmentation Analysis of Gynaecological Devices Market

By Product Type

Surgical devices

Gynaecological endoscopy devices

Female sterilization and contraceptive devices

Fluid management systems

Endometrial ablation devices

Hand instruments

Vaginal Speculum

Tenaculum

Curettes

Trocars

Biopsy Forceps

Others

Diagnostic imaging systems

Ultrasound

Mammography

Gynaecological Chairs

Fixed-height

Adjustable-height

By Application

Laparoscopy

Hysteroscopy

Dilation and Curettage

Colposcopy

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Research and Academic Institutes

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Gynaecological Devices market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

Global Gynaecological Devices Market Regional Analysis –

North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increasing awareness programs, rising funding for research projects in gynecology, high incidence of gynecological diseases such as ovarian, uterine, cervical, and vaginal cancer and presence of prominent players focusing on strengthening their presence through acquisitions and expansions. In U.S more than 500,000 women undergo a hysterectomy every year. The American Cancer Society has estimated that during 2018 there will be around 110,070 new cases of gynecologic cancers diagnosed resulting approximately 32,120 deaths in the United States.

Europe is the second largest market for Gynaecological Devices systems due to increasing adoption of surgical procedures in gynecology, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing governmental initiatives for supporting medical innovation, growth of the European healthcare sector, and awareness programs. More than half of cervical cancer diagnoses in the UK are in females under 45 and almost 47% of cases of ovarian cancer are in women under 65. According to Cancer Research UK, since the early 1990s, uterine cancer incidence rates have increased by almost three-fifths (56%) in females in the UK.

Asia Pacific Global Gynaecological Devices Market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly due high prevalence of gynecological diseases, increasing population, rising awareness, rise in government initiatives that promote blood donations in the developing countries such as China. China, relative to its large population estimated around 52,100 new cases and 22,500 related deaths due to ovarian cancer in 2015.

