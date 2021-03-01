Global Gutta-percha Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Size, Shares & Opportunities – Coltène Whaledent Gmbh, Dentsply Sirona, Diadent International, Essential Dental Systems, Fkg Dentaire

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Gutta-percha market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Gutta-percha market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

Global Gutta-percha Market is valued approximately at USD 172.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.77% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Gutta-percha is a plastic substance from a Malaysian tree called a percha tree, used in root canal procedure to fill a tooth after a root canal procedure. During the root canal procedure, the tooth’s damaged area or pulp, is removed, and the tooth’s canals are cleaned out and disinfected. Then, this gutta-percha is heated and compressed into the tooth’s canal, sealed with adhesive cement. The rising prevalence of dental caries coupled with growing awareness for oral hygiene are few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. The presence of dental caries is increasing among the children due to the unrestricted consumption of sugary substance, inadequate health service utilization and poor oral care practices. For instance: as per World Dental Federation 2019, approximately 60-90% of school children and nearly 100% adults have tooth decay that leads to pain and discomfort in teeth. Additionally, various factors such as dietary habits, oral microorganism that ferments sugar, inadequate exposure to fluoride and increasing cavities among adults are the driving factors of increasing dental caries incidences across the globe. For instance: As per World Dental Federation (FDI), 2019, oral disease affects more than 3.9 billion people across the world with untreated dental caries impacting almost half of the world’s population that is 44%. However, these substances might leak into the surrounding soft tissue and can induce mandibular inflammation and necrosis of the periodontal ligament is the major factor restraining the growth of global Gutta-percha market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Gutta-percha market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high prevalence of dental conditions among the population, strong medical infrastructure, well-established reimbursement policies, the existence of key market players, and advancement in preventive and restorative dental treatments. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Coltène Whaledent GmbH

Dentsply Sirona

DiaDent Group International

Essential Dental Systems

FKG Dentaire

Micro-Mega

Sure endo

Kerr Endodontics

Premier Dental Products Company

META BIOMED

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Surface Modified Gutta-percha

Medicated Gutta-percha

Nanoparticles Enriched Gutta-percha

By End-Use:

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Gutta-percha Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (Usd Million)

1.2.1. Gutta-Percha Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (Usd Million)

1.2.2. Gutta-Percha Market, By Product Type, 2018-2027 (Usd Million)

1.2.3. Gutta-Percha Market, By End-Use, 2018-2027 (Usd Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Gutta-Percha Market Definition And Scope

2.1. Objective Of The Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Gutta-Percha Market Dynamics

3.1. Gutta-Percha Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Gutta-Percha Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Gutta-Percha Market, By Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Gutta-Percha Market By Product Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Gutta-Percha Market Estimates & Forecasts By Product Type 2017-2027 (Usd Million)

5.4. Gutta-Percha Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Surface Modified Gutta-Percha

5.4.2. Medicated Gutta-Percha

5.4.3. Nanoparticles Enriched Gutta-Percha

Chapter 6. Global Gutta-Percha Market, By End-Use

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Gutta-Percha Market By End-Use, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Gutta-Percha Market Estimates & Forecasts By End-Use 2017-2027 (Usd Million)

6.4. Gutta-Percha Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Dental Hospitals

6.4.2. Dental Clinics

6.4.3. Dental Academic And Research Institutes

Chapter 7. Global Gutta-Percha Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Gutta-Percha Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Gutta-Percha Market

7.2.1. U.S. Gutta-Percha Market

7.2.1.1. Product Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. End-Use Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Gutta-Percha Market

7.3. Europe Gutta-Percha Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Gutta-Percha Market

7.3.2. Germany Gutta-Percha Market

7.3.3. France Gutta-Percha Market

7.3.4. Spain Gutta-Percha Market

7.3.5. Italy Gutta-Percha Market

7.3.6. Rest Of Europe Gutta-Percha Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Gutta-Percha Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Gutta-Percha Market

7.4.2. India Gutta-Percha Market

7.4.3. Japan Gutta-Percha Market

7.4.4. Australia Gutta-Percha Market

7.4.5. South Korea Gutta-Percha Market

7.4.6. Rest Of Asia Pacific Gutta-Percha Market

7.5. Latin America Gutta-Percha Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Gutta-Percha Market

7.5.2. Mexico Gutta-Percha Market

7.6. Rest Of The World Gutta-Percha Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Coltène Whaledent Gmbh

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Dentsply Sirona

8.2.3. Diadent Group International

8.2.4. Essential Dental Systems

8.2.5. Fkg Dentaire

8.2.6. Micro-Mega

8.2.7. Sure Endo

8.2.8. Kerr Endodontics

8.2.9. Premier Dental Products Company

8.2.10. Meta Biomed

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

