Global Gunshot Detection System Industry 2021 Analysis on Swot, Development and Key Players Report

The causes are the rising number of school, university, and hospital shootings. Law enforcement agencies, particularly in the North American region, are increasingly implementing these systems. During the forecast era, the commercial segment is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR. In futuristic smart cities, there is a need for improved protection. Large-scale gunshot detection systems have been installed in cities throughout North America and parts of Europe in the last 3 to 5 years. Gunshot detection devices are used by the military to protect armoured vehicles, soldier wearables, border crossings, and military facilities at buildings and bases, among other things. During the forecast era, the market for gunshot detection systems is expected to be driven by increasing demand from public safety agencies. The fixed installations segment is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, based on installation. The global market for GDS systems on vehicle installations is dominated by the vehicle installations segment, and the market size for GDS systems on vehicle installations will rise as the demand for armoured vehicles from militaries increases. The gunshot detection device market is expected to be led by North America. The likelihood of gunfire-related shootings has grown in the United States as gun ownership has increased and illegal weapons sales have increased. A rise in gun-related deaths or homicides is a significant source of concern. Furthermore, due to the high number of firearm-related deaths in the country, especially in the United States, where the rate of firearm-related deaths is 25 times higher than in other countries.

The major players in the gunshot detection system market include SST, Inc. SST, Inc. (Shotspotter), Shooter Detection Systems LLC, Acoem Group, Battelle Memorial Institute, Louroe Electronics, Tracer Technology Systems, Inc, Safety Dynamics, Inc, Databuoy Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, ELTA Systems Ltd, Compagnie Industrielle Des Lasers (CILAS), Microflown Avisa B.V, V5 Systems Inc, Information System Technologies, Inc, Raytheon BBN Technologies Corporation, Qinetiq North America, Thales Group, Rheinmetall AG.

The Gunshot Detection System Market report has been categorized as below

By Installation

Fixed Installations

Soldier Mounted

Vehicle Installations

By Application

Commercial

Public safety

education

Defense

Air force

military

By Solution

Systems

SaaS

By System

Indoor

Outdoor

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

