Global Gum Grafting Market to See Incredible Growth at CAGR +8% end of 2027|BioHorizons IPH, Inc, Floss Locations, Dr. Fresh LLC, Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, 3M Company, Ultradent Products Inc., Sunstar Suisse S.A. and PatientPop.Inc

Gum grafting or gingival grafting is the surgical procedure in which the gum tissue is grafted. The aim may be to cover exposed root surfaces or merely to augment the band of keratinized tissue. Gum grafting is widely used in the treatment of soft tissue alveolar ridge defects involving loss of buccal control, soft tissue augmentation around implants and many more. The global gum grafting market is driven by rising number of patients suffering from dental problems which include tooth decay, gum disease, oral cancer, tooth erosion, and tooth sensitivity. Other drivers include increasing awareness about dental hygiene. In addition to these, rising incidence of accidents, geriatric population, poor diet, and introduction of new gum grafts products have fuelled the growth of this market.

The Global Gum Graft Market is expecting a sound growth at a CAGR of +8% during the forecasted period

Market Key Driver:

Gum grafting has grown rapidly this is because, in addition to stopping the process of gum recession and bone loss, gum grafts can reduce tooth sensitivity (especially to hot and cold foods) and protect the roots of your teeth from root decay. Gum grafts also result in a more even gum line, giving patients the benefit of smiling and speaking without self-consciousness over the appearance of your teeth. This quality has influenced or encouraged most patients to use gum grafting.

Key players:

BioHorizons IPH, Inc (UK), Floss Locations (Germany), Dr. Fresh LLC (US), Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), 3M Company (US), Ultradent Products Inc. (US), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (UK) and PatientPop.Inc (US).

Gum Grafting Market Analysis and Insights:

Gum grafting is a careful periodontal process, which intends to cover an uncovered tooth root’s surface with a grafted oral tissue. Uncovered tooth roots are generally after the effect of the gingival downturn because of periodontal sickness. The other reason for this incorporates excessively forceful brushing and physical injury. The significant driving components for this market include expanding the geriatric population and persistent improvement in products. Besides, increasing customer mindfulness about the innovation related to oral healthcare and quickly expanding populace enduring with dental-related medical issues leads the gum grafting market. Nonetheless, the significant expense of the treatment may slow this market’s development.

Market Segmentation:

By Application

root coverage,

ridge augmentation,

augmentation around implants,

reduced sensitivity,

improved appearance,

gum health

By Types

connective-tissue,

subepithelial connective tissue graft,

free gingival grafts,

pedicle grafts,

Alloderm

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

