Global Guarana Market || keyplayers Natural Amazon Herbs Producao De Extratos Ltd., Herboflora, Iris Trade Inc

The report “Global Guarana Market, By Product Form (Liquid and Powder), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Energy Drinks, Cosmetics, and Confectionery), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global Guarana market is projected to grow from US$ 129.6 Million in 2020 to US$ 249.4 Million by 2029. Increasing adoption of guarana for dietary supplements is a key factor driving the global guarana market. In addition, growing use of guarana by the beverage industry owing to its therapeutic properties is also propelling growth of the global guarana market. Furthermore, rising popularity of guarana has an antioxidant profile similar to that of coffee is boosting growth of the global guarana market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2015, National Institutes of Health and Medicine publish guarana provides additional stimulation over caffeine. Introducing guarana seed powder infused cosmetic products in the market, owing to its anti-ageing and cellulite treating properties can create lucrative opportunity for players operated in the global guarana market.

Key Highlights:

In November 2018, for instance Coca Cola Co. had announced new brand Coca-Cola Energy will have made with guarana extracts.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global guarana market accounted for US$ 129.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product form, and region.

By product form, the liquid segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its easy convenience and soluble properties on beverage items.

By application, the energy drinks segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to rise in demand for different health drinks among consumers and its advantages such as to increase energy and mental focus.

By region, North America guarana market accounted for major revenue share of the global guarana market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing consumption of guarana as a flavoring ingredient in food & beverage industries and high adoption of guarana in fruit based energy drinks in the countries of the North America region. Europe guarana market accounted for second-highest market share, in 2018 due to increase in the obese population in the European countries. Asia Pacific guarana market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to rising population of type -2 diabetics and changing eating patterns are resulting in major health issues among the population in countries of the region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Guarana Market”, By Product Form (Liquid and Powder), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Energy Drinks, Cosmetics, and Confectionery), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Guarana-Market-By-Product-529

The prominent player operating in the global guarana market includes AR De Sousa Ribeiro & Cia Ltda, Natural Amazon Herbs Producao De Extratos Ltd., Herboflora, Iris Trade Inc., The Green Labs LLC, AmBev SA, Duas Rodas Industrial Ltda., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., VITASPICE BRASIL LTDA, and Prover Brasil For Export Ltd.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com