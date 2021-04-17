Global GSA Electricity Transmission and Distribution EPC Market is expected to reach USD 471.7 billion by 2025 Industry Insights by Voltage {Low (200 V or 400 V), Medium (6kV-60kV), High (60kV – 110kV), Extra High (110kV – 380kV), Ultra-high (Above 380kV)}, by Installation (Overhead, Underground), by Service (Engineering, Procurement, Construction)

The GSA electricity transmission and distribution EPC market was valued at USD 396.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 471.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%.

In the growth of T&D networks, electricity transmission & distribution EPC plays a key role. EPC’s electricity transmission & dealer designs and procures equipment and provides the customers with a working product. The increase in investment in transmission & distribution infrastructure growth because of the rise in renewable energy usage in the GSA transmission & distribution market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Different stages of electricity transport via poles and wires from generators to the home or a company are transmitted and distributed. The principal difference between the two is that electricity travels in any stage at the voltage level. Following the generation of power, an electrical wiring device transports electricity to our homes and businesses from a source of generation.

Renewable energy has risen dramatically in recent years as attempts have been made to de-carbonise the energy market by increasing the renewable energy potential and phasing out conventional plants. According to Enerdata, the share in electricity production in renewable energy (including hydropower) was nearly 29% in 2018, up from almost one percent in the European Union in 2000.

The low segment represented a major share of GSA’s electricity transmission and distribution EPC market in 2019 about voltage. Increased demand for electricity is a key factor in investments in building low voltage distribution lines in residential and small business establishments.

The underground sector kept an important part of the electricity transmission & distribution EPC market for GSA in 2019 about its installation. The implementation by transmission system operators of several projects to construct an underground HVDC transmission line in offshore areas increases investments in underground lines growth.

Based on operation, GSA’s EPC business procurement segment is expected to grow at a speedy speed during the projected period.

A key factor driving the EPC electricity transmission and distribution market in the country is the implementation of the proposed investment in the construction of grid transport infrastructure for maintaining grid security.

With the involvement of many players operating at local as well as domestic levels, the GSA electricity transmission and distribution EPC sector:

ARTECHE

Fluor Corporation

Europower Energie B.V

Eltel Networks

GOPA – International Energy Consultants GmbH

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Renewable Energy System Limited

Bechtel Corporation

Nuberg

EPC Solutions

IFM – Internationale Freileitungsmontage A.S

STEAG GMBH

ZTT

