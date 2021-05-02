Global GSA Electricity Transmission and Distribution EPC Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020–2025) The GSA electricity transmission and distribution EPC market was valued at USD 396.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 471.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%.

In the growth of T&D networks, electricity transmission & distribution EPC plays a key role. EPC’s electricity transmission & dealer designs and procures equipment and provides the customers with a working product. The increase in investment in transmission & distribution infrastructure growth because of the rise in renewable energy usage in the GSA transmission & distribution market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Voltage

– Low (200 V or 400 V)

– Medium (6kV-60kV)

– High (60kV – 110kV)

– Extra-High (110kV – 380kV)

– Ultra-high (Above 380kV)

The low segment represented a major share of GSA’s electricity transmission and distribution EPC market in 2019 about voltage. Increased demand for electricity is a key factor in investments in building low voltage distribution lines in residential and small business establishments.

By Installation

– Overhead

– Underground

The underground sector kept an important part of the electricity transmission & distribution EPC market for GSA in 2019 about its installation. The implementation by transmission system operators of several projects to construct an underground HVDC transmission line in offshore areas increases investments in underground lines growth.

By Service

– Engineering

– Procurement

– Construction

Based on operation, GSA’s EPC business procurement segment is expected to grow at a speedy speed during the projected period.

In the Austrian electrical transmission and distribution EPC industry, software companies are stepping up to assist producers in the procurement of projects. For example, ReqPOOL, a leading software management consulting company in Germany, partners with Austrian Power Grid AG, to efficiently manage the maintenance and technical services for electrical generation by electricity producers and distribution systems operators. Key innovations in the GSA electricity transmission & distribution EPC sector led to the rapid growth in sales, where the market is expected to reach USD 546.5 billion by 2030.

For the expansion of the energy grid, sophisticated software systems help to control workers, manage schedules, and address bottlenecks. These systems track failures and energy fluctuations in the grid, thereby making day-to-day business more professional by using actionable data.

By Region

– Germany

– Switzerland

– Austria

In 2019, the power transmission & distribution EPC market in GSA was dominated by Germany. Germany can be attributed to a rise in investments for the construction of offshore wind power projects in the EPC transmission & distribution sector in GSA. Due to the growing investment in the renovation and replacement of aging power grid infrastructure, the EPC transmission & distribution market in Switzerland is expected to rise during the forecast period. In Austria, there is a risk that the EPC demand for electricity transmission & distribution in the forecast period will rise moderately.

A key factor driving the EPC electricity transmission and distribution market in the country is the implementation of the proposed investment in the construction of grid transport infrastructure for maintaining grid security.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players in the Market

With the involvement of many players operating at local as well as domestic levels, the GSA electricity transmission, and distribution EPC sector: