Global Grow Light Market is Estimated Expected to Reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025

The global grow light market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2020-2025.

Light performs crucial role for the development of plant as it serves as the most significant energy resource for the plants to grow. Furthermore, it has been observed that there are several plants that flourish and grow without the use of sunlight and some blossom with the use of artificial grow lights. The commonly used grow lights are fluorescent bulbs, metal halide (MH) bulbs and high-pressure sodium (HPS) bulbs.

The major factors that are driving the growth of global grow light market include broad application of indoor cultivation and vertical farming for the production of crops at rapid rate. The extensive responsiveness concerning the adoption of alternative farming in several developed as well as developing countries are further expected to bolster the growth of the grow light market.

Based on technology, the market is categorized into high-intensity discharge (HID), fluorescent, light emitting diode (LED) and others. HID is further sub-segmented into high-intensity sodium lamps, metal-halide lamps, ceramic metal halide lamps, combination MH and HPS lamps and others.

On the basis of installation, the grow light market is segmented into retrofit and new installation. Among these two segments the retrofit installations is expected to contribute larger share during the forecast period. Retrofit installations are usually installed in grow lights when the grow lights are damaged or witness any failure and when the intensity of light drops beneath the anticipated level after routine utilization of these lights.

On the basis of spectrum, the market is categorized into partial spectrum and full spectrum. The partial spectrum category is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The partial lights are extremely useful at various stages of plants growth that emits lights of precise spectrum such as blue, yellow or green.

The global grow light market is segmented into indoor farming, turf and landscaping, vertical farming, research, commercial greenhouse and others. Among all these application segments vertical farming is anticipated to witness fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, Europe is the largest grow light market due to increasing awareness related to the significance of alternative farming, ever-expanding populations and less accessibility of productive agricultural land is expected to fuel the growth of grow light market in this region.

Some of the key players in global grow light market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Gavita Holland B.V., Illumitex, Inc., Hortilux Schreder B.V., Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd., LumiGrow, Inc., Heliospectra AB, and Sunlight Supply, Inc.