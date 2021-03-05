Global Greenhouse Film Market has reached USD in 2019 and is further projected to reach USD by 2026, growing at a CAGR of % during the forecast period

The greenhouse film market is rising exponentially throughout the expected time frame owing to the application of greenhouse film in the end use sectors such as manufacturing, construction, mining, oil, and gas. The growing requirement for nursery refined crops, progressing property area following greenhouse conserved agriculture, and the growing focus on improving farming yield is pushing the necessity for the greenhouse film market, during the prediction period of 2020 to 2027. During the time of market development, the greenhouse film business is visible to face some of the restraints such as more limited toleration for unfavorable climatic circumstances, the little life measure of greenhouse sheet in link to polycarbonate films and glasshouse and others. To overcome such tests, technological adjustments, and forthcoming greenhouses on a small level will work as a chance for market growth.

Growth Drivers

Technological Advancement

Technological progression in greenhouse films is also likely to be a major driver for the global market. UV-protective and pressure-stabilized greenhouse films, which offer enhanced protection for the plants being developed in the greenhouse, are probable to be very popular in the coming years, leading to the stable development of the greenhouse films market.

Increasing investment in agricultural schemes

Growing government outlay on agricultural systems to maximize food manufacture through advanced means is probable to result in huge demand for the greenhouse films market. Greenhouses offer improved crop quality than conventional agriculture through an increased level of control over their development, as well as diminishing pest action and allowing for off-season farming due to the use of artificial lights. Greenhouse agriculture is also very efficient in terms of water preservation and provides a significant benefit in this regard over conventional agriculture. This is probable to be the main driver for the global greenhouse films market over the estimated period.

Recent Development

On 1st April 2020, VSC donated white plastic film (PE) 6M x 100M thickness 300 micron to Mongkutwattana Hospital to build negative pressure chamber for Covid-19 patients. Since the number of infected people increases rapidly, this new application helps providing more patient rooms while it is also more safe for medical staffs.

On 28 March 2020, VSC provided PE clear film more than 1,000 square meters to Siriraj Hospital for protecting medical equipment and ambulance from Covid-19 pandemic.

Competitive landscape

Key players in the Greenhouse Film Market include- Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd. (Israel), Lumite Inc. (U.S.), RPC Group plc (U.K.), Agriplast (Italy), Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Essen Multipack (India), Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Corporation (China), Central Worldwide Co. Ltd. (Thailand), Vis and Son Company Limited (Thailand), Thai Charoen Thong Karntor Co. Ltd. (Thailand), and Tuflex India and other prominent players.

Scope of the Report

By Resin Type

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others

By Thickness

80 to 150 Microns

150 to 200 Microns

More than 200 Microns

By Width Type

4.5 Meter

5.5 Meter

7 Meter

9 Meter

Others

By Application

Flowers and ornamental

Vegetables

Fruits

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

