Global Green Technology and Susceptibility Market – Consumers are increasingly demanding products that are less harmful to the environment. Manufacturers have, therefore, started implementing green manufacturing to produce products and solutions

The increasing awareness related to environmental concerns and the growing consumer and industrial interest for the use of clean energy resources are driving the growth of the green technology and sustainability market.

The global green technology and susceptibility market accounted for US$ 10.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 27.7%.

The report “Green Technology and Sustainability Market, By Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics, Digital Twin, Cyber Security, and Blockchain), By Applications (Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, Air and Water Pollution Monitoring, Forest Monitoring, Crop Monitoring, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Water Purification, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In July 2019, GENERAL ELECTRIC and Emrgy Inc. are partnered for Emrgy’s Micro Hydrokinetic Technology. By this collaboration, GENERAL ELECTRIC will supply hydropower turbines to Emrgy Inc.

In June 2019, ENVIANCE has partnered with ehsAI, which is a company in machine learning technology. This partnership is aimed to take down the cost of artificial intelligence compliance with EHS.

Analyst View:

Increase in Environmental Awareness and Concerns

Increasing environmental awareness among the consumers that has further increased the demand for eco-friendly products or less harmful products is driving the growth of the market. The government initiatives for reducing the carbon footprint and to minimize waste production are a major factor that is anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics segment is playing a vital role in garnering the energy demands, energy consumption, and is helping environmental technology industries to gain insights on future patterns of energy conditions. This is compelling the energy & utility industry to accommodate diverse source of renewable energy with help of smart systems which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the green technology and sustainability market. A key example of renewable energy in this sector is smart grid that uses green tech and provides continuous energy flow reliability of renewable energy, and help the industry modernize the overall grid. This in turn is boosting the growth of the segment in the coming years.

Growing consumer and industrial interest industry

Climate change and vulnerabilities associated with global warming has increased the environmental awareness and concerns among individuals across the globe. This has resulted to high R&D activities for technology-based renewable sources and is expected to be the major factor that drives the green technology and sustainability market growth during the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Green Technology and Susceptibility Market”, By Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics, Digital Twin, Cyber Security, and Blockchain), By Applications (Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, Air and Water Pollution Monitoring, Forest Monitoring, Crop Monitoring, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Water Purification, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global green technology and susceptibility market accounted for US$ 10.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 27.7%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, application and region.

Depending upon technology, the Internet of Things shares the highest market due to its help lower operational costs, increase the overall revenue, and improve business productivity and performance.

Depending upon application, the target market is segmented into Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, Air and Water Pollution Monitoring, Forest Monitoring, Crop Monitoring, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Water Purification, and Others. The green building segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2018 due to high penetration of green technology and sustainability solutions for green building initiatives.

By region, North America dominated the overall green technology and sustainability market share in 2018 and is projected to remain dominant during the coming period. As developing economies are seeking to invest in long-term technological innovation through industrial and economic development, Asia-Pacific countries are garnering emerging technologies to support healthy growth of its infrastructure without affecting the environment. This has propelled the growth of the Greentech and sustainability market in Asia-Pacific region.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Green-Technology-and-Sustainability-Market-4577

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global green technology and susceptibility market includes GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Enablon S.A, ENVIANCE, Sensus, Taranis, Trace Genomics, Inc., LO3 Energy, and CONSENSYS.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4577

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Sources Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Secondary Sources

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Green Technology and Susceptibility Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Technology Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Green Technology and Susceptibility Market, By Technology, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Cloud Computing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Artificial Intelligence and Analytics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Digital Twin Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Cyber Security Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Blockchain Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Green Technology and Susceptibility Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Green Building Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Carbon Footprint Management Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Weather Monitoring and Forecasting Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Air and Water Pollution Monitoring Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Forest Monitoring Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Crop Monitoring Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Water Purification Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Green Technology and Susceptibility Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Technology, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles GENERAL ELECTRIC Company Overview Type Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies IBM Corporation Microsoft Enablon S.A ENVIANCE Sensus Taranis Trace Genomics Inc. LO3 Energy CONSENSYS

The Last Word Future Impact

About Us

Contact

To know more

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com