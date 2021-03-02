Global Green Technology and Susceptibility Market – Consumers are increasingly demanding products that are less harmful to the environment. Manufacturers have, therefore, started implementing green manufacturing to produce products and solutions
Green Technology and Sustainability Market, By Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics, Digital Twin, Cyber Security, and Blockchain), By Applications (Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, Air and Water Pollution Monitoring, Forest Monitoring, Crop Monitoring, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Water Purification, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
The increasing awareness related to environmental concerns and the growing consumer and industrial interest for the use of clean energy resources are driving the growth of the green technology and sustainability market.
The global green technology and susceptibility market accounted for US$ 10.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 27.7%.
The report "Green Technology and Sustainability Market, By Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics, Digital Twin, Cyber Security, and Blockchain), By Applications (Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, Air and Water Pollution Monitoring, Forest Monitoring, Crop Monitoring, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Water Purification, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029".
Key Highlights:
- In July 2019, GENERAL ELECTRIC and Emrgy Inc. are partnered for Emrgy’s Micro Hydrokinetic Technology. By this collaboration, GENERAL ELECTRIC will supply hydropower turbines to Emrgy Inc.
- In June 2019, ENVIANCE has partnered with ehsAI, which is a company in machine learning technology. This partnership is aimed to take down the cost of artificial intelligence compliance with EHS.
Analyst View:
Increase in Environmental Awareness and Concerns
Increasing environmental awareness among the consumers that has further increased the demand for eco-friendly products or less harmful products is driving the growth of the market. The government initiatives for reducing the carbon footprint and to minimize waste production are a major factor that is anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics segment is playing a vital role in garnering the energy demands, energy consumption, and is helping environmental technology industries to gain insights on future patterns of energy conditions. This is compelling the energy & utility industry to accommodate diverse source of renewable energy with help of smart systems which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the green technology and sustainability market. A key example of renewable energy in this sector is smart grid that uses green tech and provides continuous energy flow reliability of renewable energy, and help the industry modernize the overall grid. This in turn is boosting the growth of the segment in the coming years.
Growing consumer and industrial interest industry
Climate change and vulnerabilities associated with global warming has increased the environmental awareness and concerns among individuals across the globe. This has resulted to high R&D activities for technology-based renewable sources and is expected to be the major factor that drives the green technology and sustainability market growth during the forecast period.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Green Technology and Susceptibility Market”, By Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics, Digital Twin, Cyber Security, and Blockchain), By Applications (Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, Air and Water Pollution Monitoring, Forest Monitoring, Crop Monitoring, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Water Purification, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global green technology and susceptibility market accounted for US$ 10.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 27.7%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, application and region.
- Depending upon technology, the Internet of Things shares the highest market due to its help lower operational costs, increase the overall revenue, and improve business productivity and performance.
- Depending upon application, the target market is segmented into Green Building, Carbon Footprint Management, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, Air and Water Pollution Monitoring, Forest Monitoring, Crop Monitoring, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Water Purification, and Others. The green building segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2018 due to high penetration of green technology and sustainability solutions for green building initiatives.
- By region, North America dominated the overall green technology and sustainability market share in 2018 and is projected to remain dominant during the coming period. As developing economies are seeking to invest in long-term technological innovation through industrial and economic development, Asia-Pacific countries are garnering emerging technologies to support healthy growth of its infrastructure without affecting the environment. This has propelled the growth of the Greentech and sustainability market in Asia-Pacific region.
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Green-Technology-and-Sustainability-Market-4577
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global green technology and susceptibility market includes GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Enablon S.A, ENVIANCE, Sensus, Taranis, Trace Genomics, Inc., LO3 Energy, and CONSENSYS.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
- Future Impact
