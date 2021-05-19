Global Green Tea Market Current Trends , Future Aspect Analysis 2027 ,Applications and Key Players

Global Green Tea Market size was valued at USD 11.90 billion by 2019 which is expected to reach at USD 25.66 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 8.3%.

Green tea is made from the leaves of Camellia sinensis, which have not undergone any of the withering & oxidation applied when processing Camellia sinensis as in other types of tea. The leaf buds & dried leaves of these plants are utilized in the preparation of green tea. It is prepared by pan-frying & steaming these leaves. Some of the scientific studies have also proven that the consumption of green tea helps enhance thinking skills as well as lower cholesterol and triglycerides levels in the body. Green tea has gained the popularity of Indian consumers over the past few years, owing to its health benefits. Regular consumption of green tea helps to boost the immune system, reduces physical stress, helps maintain weight within desired limits, and keeps check on skin redness.

The global market is experiencing tremendous growth due the increase in awareness regarding the health benefits of green tea among consumers. Also, the rise in prevalence of lifestyle-related health conditions has fuel the demand for tea as a source of nutrients to delay the occurrence of these types of disorders. The green tea has anti-oxidant property which aids blocking the oxidation of low-density lipoprotein and cholesterol. Thus, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & obesity cases are expected to increase the consumption of green tea over the forecast period.

Green tea is gaining popularity across the world, due to the increase in health-related issues among the population. In addition to that, due to the increasing costs of healthcare, consumers are inclining towards the green tea. Moreover, the growing demand for functional food & beverages is also propelling the growth of global green tea market. Additionally, continuous research and development activities in this field to launch new & innovative products is anticipated to drive the global green tea market in the upcoming years.

Key Players

Various key operating players are listed in this report such as Arizona Beverages, The Republic of Tea, Unilever PLC, The Bigelow Tea Company, Numi, Inc., Starbucks Corporation, Mekor Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cape Natural Tea Products Pty Ltd, Hankook Tea USA, Celestial Seasonings, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Form

Powder

Loose Leaf

Tea Bags

Others

By Category

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the overall market, due to the increase in consumption of healthy food & beverages among health-conscious people. Also, the North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the global green tea market, owing to the growing consumer awareness regarding to the benefits associated with green tea is majorly boosting the growth of green tea market in the region. Lower acidity & antioxidant properties of green tea have positive impact on health, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the market growth.

