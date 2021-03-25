Global Green Packaging Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity By 2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Green Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global green packaging market size reached around US$ 232.8 Billion in 2020. Green packaging, also known as sustainable packaging, refers to a type of packaging that uses sustainable materials and manufacturing processes to reduce environmental degradation. It incorporates plant-based plastics, recycled packaging materials, and biodegradable products for manufacturing different products. Apart from this, green packaging involves the utilization of renewable energy sources, like biofuels, wind, and solar, in the transportation process. The combination of all these processes helps in reducing the carbon footprints, as well as creating a balance in the environment. As a result, several manufacturers are shifting from conventional synthetic packaging to sustainable variants.

Global Green Packaging Market Trends:

Green packaging has gained traction in most countries on account of the increasing environmental concerns. Coupled with this, rising transportation and energy costs are also contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, adverse consumer perception for conventional packaging and government pressure to shift toward eco-friendly materials have provided a thrust to the market growth. In recent years, several brands have incorporated green packaging solutions to reduce their carbon footprint. For instance, Nestlé SA invested about US$ 2.1 Billion in January 2020 to shift from virgin plastics to food-grade recycled plastics. Moreover, the company is supporting start-up companies with the latest green solutions by launching a venture fund with US$ 260 Million. Similarly, H&M AB, a clothing-retail company, has taken a step toward green packaging by dispatching their online orders in biodegradable and sustainable paper packaging in selected areas from 2021. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Key market segmentation:

Based on the type, the market has been categorized into recycled content packaging (paper, plastic, metal, glass, and others), reusable packaging (drum, plastic container, and others), and degradable packaging. Currently, recycled content packaging accounts for the majority of the total market share.

On the basis of the end use industry, green packaging is majorly used in the food industry. Other major segments include the beverage, personal care, healthcare, and other industries.

Region-wise, Europe represents the leading market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, with some of the key players being Uflex limited, ELOPAK AS, Amcor Limited, DuPont, Mondi Limited, Ardagh Group Company, PlastiPak Holdings, Bemis Company, Sealed Air Corporation, and TetraPak International S.A.

