Global Green Hydrogen Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global green hydrogen market is expected to grow from $0.58 billion in 2020 to $0.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.8%. The growth of the green hydrogen market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The green hydrogen market is expected to reach $2.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 39.4%.

The green hydrogen market consists of sales of hydrogen-based fuel by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are produced from electrolyzing water by using electricity. Green hydrogen gas is created by dividing water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer that can be powered by renewable energy sources. Green hydrogen is environmentally friendly and can be stored and converted back to energy or heat when required.

The green hydrogen market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the green hydrogen market are Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Ballard Power Systems, Engie, Fuel Cells Works, Green Hydrogen Systems, Hydrogenics, Linde Plc, Nel Hydrogen, Nikola Motors, Plug Power Inc., Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG, Solena Group, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Enapter, ERGOSUP, Loop Energy Inc., and Tianjin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co. Ltd.

The global green hydrogen market is segmented –

1) By Technology: Alkaline Electrolyzer, Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

2) By Application: Power Generation, Transport, Others

3) By End-Use Industry: Petrochemicals, Food And Beverages, Medical, Chemical, Glass, Others

The green hydrogen market report describes and explains the global green hydrogen market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The green hydrogen report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global green hydrogen market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global green hydrogen market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

