Global Green Building Materials Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global green building materials market is expected to grow from $216.99 billion in 2020 to $238.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the green building materials market is mainly due to the growing awareness about environmental sustainability which is driving the demand for green building materials. The market is expected to reach $383.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.6%.

The green building materials market consists of sales of green building materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) manufacture eco-friendly, durable, and renewable green building materials. Green building materials are defined as those materials which are both locally sourced and renewable. Green building materials use less water and are easier to maintain than traditional building materials, and they improve the sustainability and efficiency of a building because of a lower carbon footprint.

The green building materials market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the green building materials market are CertainTeed Corporation, Amvic Building Systems, Forbo International SA, Homasote Company, Interface Inc., Bauder Ltd., Binderholz GmbH, Kingspan Group plc, LG Hausys Ltd., Owens Corning, RedBuilt LLC, Andersen Corporation, Armstrong World Industries Inc., Cemex, Chengdu Onekin Green building materials Co. Ltd., Ecostar LLC, Firestone Building Products Company LLC, Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited, Johns Manville Corporation, Knauf Insulation Ltd., LIXIL Group Corporation, and Marvin Windows and Doors Inc.

The global green building materials market is segmented –

1) By Type: Structural, Exterior, Interior, Others

2) By Application: Framing, Insulation, Roofing, Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing, Others

3) By End Use: Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings

The green building materials market report describes and explains the global green building materials market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The green building materials report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global green building materials market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global green building materials market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

