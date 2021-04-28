Global Graves Disease Treatment Market­ Size,Share,Demand,Covid-19 Impact Analysis,Rising Trends,Forecast 2026||Top Players-Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Mylan N.V, Apitope, Merck KGaA, Amgen Inc, , Horizon Therapeutics plc

Global Graves Disease Treatment Market­ Size,Share,Demand,Covid-19 Impact Analysis,Rising Trends,Forecast 2026||Top Players-Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Mylan N.V, Apitope, Merck KGaA, Amgen Inc, , Horizon Therapeutics plc

Global Graves disease treatment market­ is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in number of patients with thyroid disorders, favorable reimbursement policies for treatment and increase in awareness about the complications associated with thyroid disorders and rising investment in the research & development of treatments for Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is expected to drive the market.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the global graves disease treatment market­ are Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Mylan N.V, Apitope, Merck KGaA, Amgen Inc, , Horizon Therapeutics plc, Medtronic, Immunovant, Inc, among others

Market Drivers

High prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as Grave’s disease and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is driving the market growth

Various national health programs related to thyroid disease that raise awareness regarding such diseases further boosts the growth of this market

Favorable reimbursement policies for the treatment

Increasing iodine disorder and thyroid tumors screening is also fueling the market growth

Market Restraints

High costs associated with the treatment and the usage of alternative medicines for the treatment of thyroid disorders is hindering the market growth

Side-effects associated with the current medication also restricts the market growth

Stringent government regulations is hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Graves Disease Treatment Market­

By Mechanism of Action

(Anti-thyroid Agents, Beta Blockers, Corticosteroids and Others),

Drugs

(Propylthiouracil, Methimazole, Propranolol, Prednisone and Others),

Diagnosis

(Physical Exam, Blood Test, Radioactive Iodine Uptake Test, Ultrasound and Imaging Tests),

Treatment

(Medication, Radioactive Iodine Therapy, Surgery and Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Intravenous and Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

Global Graves disease treatment market­ is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Graves disease treatment market ­for Global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

